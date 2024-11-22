Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction and Betting Tips for 2024 Emirates NBA Cup | Nov. 22

The Brooklyn Nets hope to deal another blow to the Philadelphia 76ers’ Emirates NBA Cup campaign when they meet on Friday. Brooklyn, 1-1 in the in-season tournament, looks to send its opponents to a 0-3 record. The Nets, though, will miss several key players while Nic Claxton and Dorian Finney-Smith are ruled questionable.

The reeling Sixers are winless in four games with Joel Embiid in the lineup. Philly has a slim chance of staving off elimination in the special tournament if it can break through with a victory. Paul George and Kyle Lowry are ruled out, but Tyrese Maxey is available to play.

Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups, Odds and Betting Tips

The Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia will host the Nets-76ers matchup. Basketball fans can catch the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Nets (+205) vs. 76ers (-250)

Spread: Nets (+6.0) vs. 76ers (-6.0)

Total (O/U): Nets (o217.5 -110) vs. 76ers (u217.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers preview

How the Brooklyn Nets will guard Joel Embiid could decide the game on Friday. Backup center Day’Ron Sharpe is out with a hamstring injury, while Nic Claxton is questionable. If Claxton isn’t cleared to play, the Nets could turn to Noah Clowney, Jalen Wilson and Trendon Watford. The former MVP could run amok against what the Nets could show to stop him.

The Philadelphia 76ers are on a five-game losing slump and will miss Paul George and Kyle Lowry. But, Embiid had his best game of the season on Wednesday when he dropped 35 points against the Memphis Grizzlies.

"The Process" wants to improve his team’s record starting with the matchup against the Nets. Tyrese Maxey, back from a hamstring injury, should contribute. The rookie Jared McCain, who has carried the team on some nights, will have a big role in the game.

Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers predicted starting lineups

Nets

PG: Dennis Schroder | PG: Ben Simmons | SF: Cameron Johnson | PF: Dorian Finney-Smith | PF: Jalen Wilson

76ers

PG: Tyrese Maxey | PG: Jared McCain | SF: Kelly Oubre Jr. | PF: Caleb Martin | C: Joel Embiid

Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers betting tips

Versus Brooklyn’s undersized and injury-plagued frontline, Embiid could top his 27.5 (O/U) points prop.

Tyrese Maxey had a rough-shooting night in his first game back from a hamstring injury. He had eight points on 3-for-13 shooting, including 0-for-6 from deep against the Memphis Grizzlies. The All-Star point guard could bounce back with a game that could pass his 14.5 (O/U) points prop.

Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers prediction

The Nets are on the road and playing against a team whose best player seems ready to show dominance. Although Paul George is out, the 76ers have more than enough to produce a dominating win.

Embiid, Maxey and McCain could lead the hosts to a win against the -6.0 spread.

