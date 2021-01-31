Brooklyn Nets vs Washington Wizards: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5 - January 31st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Brooklyn Nets are scheduled to face off against the Washington Wizards in an interesting Eastern Conference clash in the 2020-21 NBA at the Captial One Arena.

The Brooklyn Nets have been dominant this season, winning eight of their last ten games; they are currently on a 4-game win streak. Based on their current form - they are second in the East after making a 13-8 start - the Brooklyn Nets have emerged as one of the contenders for the Championship this season.

However, at the other end of the spectrum, the Washington Wizards have had a disastrous campaign so far, winning only three of their last ten games. However, injuries to key players are partly to blame for that.

The Washington Wizards, who are 3-12 on the season, are sitting bottom of the Conference.

Brooklyn Nets vs Washington Wizards Injury Updates

Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets come into this game with one of their big three possibly potentially missing out of this clash.

James Harden is unlikely to feature against the Washington Wizards, as the 31-year-old reportedly suffered a left-thigh contusion against the OKC Thunder. The injury doesn't seem to be a very serious one, but the player could miss the franchise's next few games.

Advertisement

KD gets it done in BK 😤@KDTrey5 (31 PTS in the Nets W) has dropped 30+ PTS in his last 4 games. pic.twitter.com/ZdZX6SAwoT — NBA (@NBA) January 24, 2021

Nicolas Claxton (knee) and Spencer Dinwiddie (knee), however, continue to be sidelined for this match.

Washington Wizards

Washington Wizards

Like the Brooklyn Nets, the Washington Wizards also come in with injury woes.

Raul Neto suffered a groin injury during team practice and is a serious doubt for this game. The 28-year-old has been an excellent rotation piece for the franchise this season, so his contributions at both ends could be sorely missed by the Washington Wizards against the Brooklyn nets

Meanwhile, Thomas Bryant (knee) will also be on the sideline for this game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Advertisement

Brooklyn Nets vs Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

If James Harden does not feature in this game, Jeff Green is likely to get a look-in. Otherwise, the Brooklyn Nets' starting lineup should remain unchanged from the one that started the team's previous game..

Bruce Brown Jr.,and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot could also be key for the team off the bench and may receive some big minutes.

Even without Raul Neto and Thomas Bryant, the Washington Wizards have a large rotation. Bradley Beal, Russell Westbrook and Rui Hachimura are likely to be the franchise's key contributors in the game while Jerome Robinson, Davis Bertans and Garrison Matthews could act as the support cast.

Brooklyn Nets vs Washington Wizards Predicted Starting 5

Brooklyn Nets

G Kyrie Irving, G Joe Harris, F Jeff Green, F Kevin Durant, C DeAndre Jordan.

Washington Wizards

G Russell Westbrook, G Bradley Beal, F Deni Avdija, F Rui Hachimura, C Robin Lopez.