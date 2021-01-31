Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5 - January 31st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Philadelphia 76ers are scheduled to face off against the Indiana Pacers in a potentially enthralling 2020-NBA Eastern Conference clash at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The Philadelphia 76ers are in the middle of an emphatic run at the moment, with the franchise having won seven of its last ten games. The team has looked incredible at both ends and is emerging as one of the top contenders in the East. They currently sit first in the conference, with a 14-6 start.

On the other hand, the Indiana Pacers have been in patchy form recently. The team has only won five of its last ten games and has looked iffy at both ends. The Indiana Pacers will have to get more wins to turn their season around and will likely look at this game as an opportunity to do just that.

The Indiana Pacers have an 11-8 record on the season, good for fourth in the East.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers Injury Updates

The Philadelphia 76ers have some serious injury concerns ahead of this game.

Joel Embiid has reportedly been dealing with back problems since the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. While the injury isn't a serious one, it could keep him out of the game against the Indiana Pacers.

Embiid has been having an MVP-caliber season this campaign. Not having the 26-year-old during this game could massively affect the Philadelphia 76ers' chances of emerging victorious.

Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic this season:



- Embiid: 27.7 PPG - 11.1 RPG - 2.8 APG - 1.2 SPG - 1.4 BPG - 54 FG% - 40 3P%



- Jokic: 25.2 PPG - 11.8 RPG - 8.9 APG - 1.8 SPG - 0.6 BPG - 56 FG% - 32 3P%



Big men are still thriving in today's NBA.

Additionally, MIke Scott (knee) and Terrence Ferguson (health and safety protocols) will be unavailable for this clash.

The Philadelphia 76ers aren't the only team that come into this game with injury concerns.

Doug McDermott has suffered a contusion in his lower back and has been ruled as questionable by the Indiana Pacers.

The 29-year-old has been a key player for the franchise this season at both ends of the floor. His absence would deprive the Indiana Pacers of some serious quality, something the franchise would have liked to avoid against one of the better teams in the league.

Moreover, Caris LeVert and TJ Warren continue to be on the sidelines for the Indiana Pacers.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineups

If Joel Embiid is unavailable for this game, it is likely that Dwight Howard could start at the five. Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle and Furkan Korkmaz could be key players for the franchise in the absence of their star man.

Otherwise, the starting lineup for the Philadelphia 76ers is likely to stay the same for this game.

▫️ 21.7 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 5.9 APG

▫️ 15 double-doubles in 15 games



Watch the best of Domantas Sabonis so far this season before the @Pacers host the Raptors at 1:00pm/et on NBA TV.

During their past few games, the Indiana Pacers haven't had much production off the bench.

During this game, Aaron Holiday and TJ McConnell are likely to play big minutes and also step up. Additionally, Goga Bitadze could also prove to be a key contributor in the second unit for the franchise against the 76ers.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers Predicted Starting 5s

Philadelphia 76ers

G Ben Simmons, G Seth Curry, F Danny Green, F Tobias Harris, C Dwight Howard.

Indiana Pacers

G Malcolm Brogdon, G Jeremy Lamb, F Justin Holiday, F Domantas Sabonis, C Myles Turner.