Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers Prediction and Match Preview - January 31st, 2021 l NBA Season 2020-21

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to face off against the Indiana Pacers in a tantalizing NBA Eastern Conference clash at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The Philadelphia 76ers have been in terrific form this season. They have won 7 out of their last 10 games, with Joel Embiid performing at an MVP level.

The Sixers have continued last year's impressive defensive performances but it is their improved offense that has fans believing the team can go on to become the 2021 NBA Champions. They currently sit atop the Eastern Conference, with a record of 14-6.

On the other hand, after starting the season strongly, the Indiana Pacers have hit a rough patch. They have won only 5 out of their last 10 games and have been stagnating far too often during games.

At the moment, the Pacers have a record of 11-8, seating them 5th in the competitive East.

Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Sunday, 31st January 2021 - 7:00 PM ET (Monday, 1st February 2021 - 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Philadelphia 76ers Team Preview

.New President of basketball operations Daryl Morey has worked his magic on the Philadelphia 76ers. Last season's roster severely lacked floor spacing and it held them back massively. However, the acquisition of elite shooters like Seth Curry and Danny Green has seen the team's offense blossom.

Joel Embiid attacks the rim and is up to 31 PTS early in the 3rd on NBA LP! pic.twitter.com/6kN7HjVex4 — NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2021

The Sixers are solid defensively, have size on the inside, and have surrounded Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid with 3-point shooting. On paper, the Philadelphia 76ers do not have any glaring weaknesses.

Key Player - Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid's ability has never been in doubt. But what he is doing for the Philadelphia 76ers this season has exceeded all expectations.

The 26-year-old is averaging a dominant 28.3 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while shooting an efficient 54.4% from the field and 40.4% from beyond the arc. In addition to this, he has continued to be the anchor on the defensive end of the floor, swatting away most attempts at the basket.

If Embiid can carry the momentum he has at the moment into this clash against the Indiana Pacers, the Sixers should have no trouble coming away with a win.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G Ben Simmons, G Seth Curry, F Danny Green, F Tobias Harris, C Joel Embiid

Indiana Pacers Preview

The Indiana Pacers have started to look a bit iffy in their last few games. The work ethic and hustle of the players has significantly dropped off the start of the season, with some appearing to be flat out exhausted far too early in games.

On the offensive end, the Pacers are making fewer cuts to the rim as compared to the opening month. This has also caused too many wasted possessions, with the ball moving without any intent, before a forced shot is heaved up at the end of the shot-clock.

These problems are relatively simple to solve. But it is something the whole team needs to buy into, especially against the Philadelphia 76ers who are arguably the best team in the league at the moment.

Key Player - Malcolm Brogdon

Malcolm Brogdon

Domantas Sabonis may be stealing all the spotlight for the Indiana Pacers, but Malcolm Brogdon will most definitely be the player that matters the most against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 28-year-old is averaging an impressive 22.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 7.2 assists, shooting 45.6% from the floor and 40.4% from three. Brogdon is also an elite defender who can lock down some of the best wings in the NBA on his day.

Malcolm Brogdon pinballs it in! 😂 pic.twitter.com/CSV6ph7w0R — NBA (@NBA) February 26, 2020

If the Indiana Pacers are to win this game, Malcolm Brogdon will need to keep generating offense while also finding a way to put the clamps on the Philadelphia 76ers' shooters.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

G Malcolm Brogdon, G Jeremy Lamb, F Justin Holiday, F Domantas Sabonis, C Myles Turner

Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers Match Prediction

It all depends on if the Indiana Pacers can limit the Philadelphia 76ers' shooters during the game. However, Indiana are in the midst of an offensive slump and could struggle to overcome a physically intimidating Sixers lineup.

Joel Embiid and the Sixers come into this matchup as firm favorites.

Where to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers?

In the USA, the game will be broadcast live on the NBC Sports Network. This match will also be available on the NBA League Pass.

