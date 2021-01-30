LA Lakers vs Boston Celtics: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5 - January 30th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Lakers and Boston Celtics are scheduled to face off tonight in a highly-anticipated 2020-21 NBA regular-season clash at the TD Garden.

The LA Lakers come into this match on a two-game losing streak. They have often been criticized for not showing enough effort this season, and many believe their downturn in form is a result of their casual approach.

Due to their recent form, the LA Lakers have also slipped to third in the Western Conference, with the Utah Jazz and LA Clippers taking the first and second spots, respectively. The reigning champions' current record is 14-6.

🔥 @KingJames puts up a season-high 46 points (21 in 4th) to lead the @Lakers to their 10th straight road W! #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/vuc4PmbL08 — NBA (@NBA) January 26, 2021

The Boston Celtics' situation is arguably worse than that of the LA Lakers ahead of this clash. The team have only won 3 of their last 8 games. However, it must also be noted the Celtics were missing key players up until recently.

Now that the likes of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Kemba Walker are back in the fold for the Celtics, they will be looking to turn their season around. Last year's Easter Conference Finalists currently sit 4th in the East, with a record of 10-7.

LA Lakers vs Boston Celtics Injury Updates

LA Lakers

LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been ruled questionable ahead of almost all games this season and the clash against the Boston Celtics is no different.

LeBron James has reportedly been dealing with minor but persistent ankle injuries since the beginning of the campaign. However, the 36-year-old is yet to miss a game for the LA Lakers during the NBA 2020-21 season.

On the other hand, Anthony Davis's injury is a massive concern for the LA Lakers. The 27-year-old recently suffered an injury to his quadriceps and, like James, has been ruled as doubtful for this game.

Given how serious this injury can be when aggravated, the franchise will want to keep Davis out of this fixture.

Additionally, Kostas Antetokounmpo (knee) and Jared Dudley (calf) are also struggling with injuries at the moment and have been ruled out of this clash.

Boston Celtics

Like the LA Lakers, the Boston Celtics go into this game with multiple injury concerns of their own. However, the team is expected to have their best players - Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Kemba Walker healthy and available for selection.

The players that will be on the sidelines during this clash are Payton Pritchard (knee) and Romeo Langford (wrist). Both players are out with long-term injuries and aren't expected to return for a few weeks, and will miss several games for the Boston Celtics.

LA Lakers vs Boston Celtics Predicted Lineups

If LeBron James and Anthony Davis do miss out then Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell will be the probable replacements for them could start against the Boston Celtics.

In this scenario, the value of Alex Caruso, Talen Horton-Tucker, and Wesley Matthews as contributors off the bench will rise. If the LA Lakers are to win this game, the bench players will need to contribute.

Welcome back, Jayson Tatum! 🙌



Quick 7 PTS for J.T. on NBA LP pic.twitter.com/IqppcirLvs — NBA (@NBA) January 26, 2021

For the Boston Celtics, the rotation remains largely the same. While Payton Pritchard and Romeo Langford have contributed well to this team, their production has been replaced by the likes of Tristan Thompson and Daniel Theis.

As previously mentioned, the Celtics have the likes of Tatum, Brown, and Walker healthy ahead of this game.

LA Lakers vs Boston Celtics Predicted Starting 5s

LA Lakers

G Dennis Schroder, G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, F LeBron James, F Anthony Davis, C Marc Gasol

Boston Celtics

G Kemba Walker, G Marcus Smart, F Jaylen Brown, F Jayson Tatum, C Daniel Theis

