What channel is LA Lakers vs Boston Celtics on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Lakers and Boston Celtics are scheduled to face off tonight in a blockbuster NBA regular-season matchup at the TD Garden.

The LA Lakers come into this game having lost their last two fixtures, with the most recent being a demoralizing 107-92 defeat to the Detroit Pistons. This short losing streak has surprised many, as the Lakers had won 8 of their previous 9 matches and were looking like one of the most dominant teams in the NBA.

The Lakers may intend to amp it up come playoff time, but the regular season before it needs to be paid attention to as well. With the Lakers currently sitting at third in the West with a 14-6 record, they need to start putting in more effort going forward in the campaign.

The Boston Celtics come into this game in arguably a worse condition than their historic rivals. The Celtics have won just 3 of the last 8 games, with their most recent match ending in a 110-106 defeat to the San Antonio Spurs.

While a big reason for this slump is due to key players being absent for most f the previous games, the Celtics need to turn their season around quickly. Boston currently have a record of 10-7, good for fourth in the Eastern Conference.

Team News - LA Lakers

LA Lakers

The LA Lakers have ruled their superstar duo as a serious doubt ahead of a game once again. LeBron James has had to deal with niggling ankle injuries since the start of the campaign. Many fans were worried about the 36-year-old being sidelined, but he has yet to miss a game during the NBA 2020-21 season.

The more serious concern is big man Anthony Davis. The 27-year-old has reportedly suffered a minor injury to his quadriceps and missed the clash against the Pistons.

Advertisement

LeBron is wearing the Ambassador 13 again, his Asia-exclusive model.



Only 6 players in NBA history have had a shoe series reach 13 models while playing.@KingJames has had THREE different series reach 13+ models:

- LeBron

- Soldier

- Ambassador pic.twitter.com/bPOTjNDon2 — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) January 29, 2021

Many believe that Davis needs to sit out against the Boston Celtics to prevent aggravating the knock. And looking at how much time players like Victor Oladipo were sidelined after complications of a similar problem, perhaps it is in the Lakers' best interest to do just that.

Kostas Antetokounmpo (knee) and Jared Dudley (calf) are also dealing with injuries and have been ruled out ahead of this match.

Injured: Kostas Antetokounmpo, Jared Dudley

Doubtful: LeBron James, Anthony Davis

Unavailable: None

Team News - Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics

Unlike the LA Lakers, the Boston Celtics will have their stars Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Kemba Walker, available for this game.

Advertisement

In terms of the injuries, Romeo Langford (wrist) and Payton Pritchard (knee) have been ruled out completely ahead of this clash and are set to miss the next few games.

However, given the Boston Celtics' roster depth, these absences are unlikely to affect them too heavily against the LA Lakers.

Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown are the NBA's two most efficient, high-volume shooters on above-the-break 3s.



Above-the-break 3P% leaders (min. 5 att. per game):



1. JAYSON TATUM – 46.7%

2. JAYLEN BROWN – 44.6%

3. Paul George – 44.0%

4. Nikola Vucevic – 43.4%

5. CJ McCollum – 43.3% pic.twitter.com/aQhO4pKY7t — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) January 26, 2021

Injured: Payton Pritchard, Romeo Langford

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

At What time will the LA Lakers vs Boston Celtics NBA game commence?

USA: 30th January 2021, 8:30 PM (Eastern Time)

INDIA: 31st January 2021, 7:00 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and How to watch LA Lakers vs Boston Celtics?

National coverage of the game will be available exclusively on ABC. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

Also Read: NBA 2020-21: 5 Best centers so far this season