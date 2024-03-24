"Bros got child payments to make" - NBA fans tease Jalen Green's performance surge post Draya Michele baby announcement

Jalen Green was selected second overall by the Houston Rockets in the 2021 NBA Draft. Since then, he has continued to navigate his way to being a more consistent player on the court. Interestingly, he has been playing at an incredible pace this month. It has led to Hoops Hype ranking him as the best player in the league.

However, several NBA fans quickly shared their reactions on X, following "Basketball Wives" star Draya Michele's pregnancy announcement with Green's child. Despite drawing strong criticisms due to the 17-year age gap between the two, fans aligned the announcement with Green's outstanding production.

"Bros got child payments to make," one fan tweeted.

This week, Green averaged 36.3 points over the past week. However, his numbers in March look even more impressive, considering the efficiency he is playing with. The Houston Rockets guard is putting up 27.8 points (51.4% shooting, including 41.7% from 3-point range), 5.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

Jalen Green focused on leading the Houston Rockets to a Play-In spot

Jalen Green spoke with reporters after Tuesday night's 137-114 win against the Washington Wizards. He was in high spirits as he remained locked in toward leading the Houston Rockets to a spot in the Play-In Tournament.

"It was a good feeling," Green said, "it shows that the work is working, but that's not important. We are chasing a goal into the Playoffs and Play-In Tournament. I am going to keep putting my head down and keep working."

During that matchup, Green dropped 42 points (12-of-21 shooting, including 7-of-13 from 3-point range), 10 rebounds and three assists. The 6-foot-4 guard has incredibly stepped up in the absence of Rockets forward Alperen Sengun. Sengun has been sidelined for the rest of the season due to a Grade 3 ankle sprain.

With Green outstanding performances, the Houston Rockets have won 10 out of their last 11 games this month. It includes an impressive eight-game winning streak, which started on March 8, 2024.

The Rockets are in 11th place (35-35 record) in the Western Conference standings. They are just 1.5 games back from the 10th place in the conference, which currently belongs to the Golden State Warriors (36-33 record).

Green and the Houston Rockets only have 12 games to secure a place in the Play-In Tournament. The last time they were in the postseason was in the 2019-20 season. James Harden and Russell Westbrook were still on the team then.