“Bros trynna be gangster”: NBA fans clown as Ja Morant’s cryptic tweet goes viral amid Drake & Kendrick Lamar fallout

Following his 25-game suspension, two-time NBA All-Star Ja Morant has only played in nine games this season due to a shoulder tear injury. Recently, Morant posted a cryptic tweet while quoting producer Metro Boomin on his new collaboration album with rapper Future, titled "We Don't Trust You."

Interestingly, the album features a verse from rapper Kendrick Lamar as he starts beef with other standout MCs Drake and J.Cole on the song "Like That" to fit into the theme of the record. Grizzlies star Ja Morant wanted to stay in line with this theme as he looked forward to the 2024–24 season.

"Stay on that side." Morant said.

Morant makes it known to NBA fans that he wants them to remain in their doubtful state of energy when it comes to his Memphis Grizzlies.

Before this season, Morant's team finished as the second seed (51-31 record) in the Western Conference standings but ended up losing in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to the seventh-seed LA Lakers.

However, several NBA fans quickly responded to the tweet via Complex Sports' Instagram post.

"Bro trying to be a gangster every chance he gets."

As Ja Morant continues to work his way back into being fully healthy for the next NBA season, the criticisms and the mockery directed towards him and his team are all fuel to get him motivated for his inevitable return to the court.

Ja Morant to doubters of the Memphis Grizzlies

Despite being sidelined for a lot of the Memphis Grizzlies' games this season, Ja Morant remains confident that his team will bounce back strong once everyone on the roster is healthy, via Memphis Commercial Appeal's Damichael Cole.

"I pretty much been here," Morant said. "I know everything we're capable of, what type of team we have and what kind of noise we can make in this league. Where we're hungry, people doubting us. That's when we're at our best."

Morant knows the type of attitude that everyone in their locker room possesses; it is just sad that their season was marred by numerous setbacks.

Ja Morant has averaged 25.1 points (47.1% shooting, including 27.5% from 3-point range), 8.1 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game this season.