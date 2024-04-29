"Brother wanna be in New York": NBA analyst drops bombshell on Devin Booker's future after shocking sweep 

Three years removed from appearing in the NBA Finals, Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns were primed to contend in the Western Conference this season. After falling way short of expectations in the postseason, one analyst reported some interesting news regarding the All-Star guard.

While talking about the Suns on ESPN's "First Take," Stephen A. Smith touched on Booker's future in the NBA. He said that the Suns star has a desire to play for the New York Knicks.

"From what I'm being told, I don't know if it'll ever happen," Stephen A. said. "Devin Booker wants to be in New York. That's what I'm being told."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The news comes on the heels of Phoenix being swept in the first round of the playoffs. Despite their big three in action, they were unable to win a game against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Booker, 27, has spent his entire career with the Suns. Since being drafted 13th overall in 2015, he has blossomed into an All-Star and All-NBA level talent. This season, he averaged 27.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists.

Are the New York Knicks able to acquire Devin Booker via trade?

Led by All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson, the New York Knicks have set themselves up nicely to swing another trade. If Devin Booker did have a desire to go there, the front office could have the pieces to make it happen.

Next season, Booker begins a four-year, $221 million deal with the Phoenix Suns. With a salary just shy of $50 million for 2025, the Knicks have a high price point to meet for salary-matching purposes.

Money is going to get tricky this summer for the Knicks, as OG Anunoby will likely be declining his option and looking for a new deal. Also, starting center Isaiah Hartenstein is going to be an unrestricted free agent.

Any path to the Knicks acquiring Devin Booker is centered around Julius Randle. He's going to be New York's highest paid player next season at $30 million. If they paired Bojan Bogdanovic's $19 million expiring contract, it would match Booker's salary for 2025. From there, the Knicks would have to add draft capital to further entice the Suns.

If what Stephen A. Smith said is true, it's a framework that could benefit both sides. The Suns would be taking on short-term money, and acquiring draft picks. That would help them in the long run, as they have no draft picks and are tied to three high salaries.

For the Knicks, bringing in a player like Booker would give them one of the top backcourts in the NBA. With this high-powered duo and a strong supporting cast, New York would be a threat in the Eastern Conference for the foreseeable future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback