Nikola Jokic initially had doubts about attending the Denver Nuggets’ championship parade. He only wanted to go back to Serbia to watch his horses race.

Bruce Brown had other thoughts and wanted to keep “The Joker” in Denver for as long as possible. Here’s what he had to say on the Tidal League podcast about his plan:

“My goal all night was to get [Nikola Jokic] drunk. He just flipped the script. He [has] a bigger body and I wasn’t thinking that. We was taking shots of some Serbian whiskey, and I was finished, bro. I’m not [drinking again with him]. I’ve learned my lesson. He’s different. I’m not, never again.

Jokic, Brown, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Aaron Gordon and coach Mike Malone had some of the wildest celebrations in the parade. Part of what made them lose some of their inhibitions was likely due to some Serbian whiskey.

Nikola Jokic wasn’t as reserved as he normally was, but he didn’t also go totally bonkers. Bruce Brown, though, spent most of the parade without his shirt off. He told Theo Pinson in the podcast that he was copying J.R Smith’s celebration.

Smith was also half-naked during the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 2016 championship parade.

Brown and Mike Malone were so drunk they even convinced the adoring crowd that the guard will be returning next season. Unfortunately, money talked. Brown declined the final year of his contract and eventually signed a two-year $45 million deal with the Indiana Pacers.

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets will try to defend their championship without Bruce Brown

Bruce Brown was a crucial off-the-bench player for the Denver Nuggets last season. He was vital for his defense, hustle and timely scoring. The Nuggets knew he might have played his way out of the rotation with his performance.

After signing with the Indiana Pacers, the Nuggets quickly moved to replace him and improve the roster around Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. They retained the veteran Reggie Jackson, signed Justin Holiday in free agency and drafted rookies Julian Strawther and Jalen Pickett.

Mike Malone is also expected to give bigger roles to Christian Braun and Peyton Watson. Denver’s bench looks solid as ever as they try to repeat as champs.

Bruce Brown’s shoes, though, will be tough to replace. None of the mentioned names have the same playoff experience and don’t have his proven championship traits. Braun, if his development continues, could be the player who could likely replicate his production, though.

