"Bruh 2 guys beat a whole team - Suns fans are mesmerized with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker who inspire them to a Game 3 win

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker put on a dazzling show in Game 3, leading the Phoenix Suns to a 121-114 win over the Denver Nuggets. The duo combined for 86 of the Suns' 121 points, a whopping 71% of their team's total score.

Fans promptly reacted to the Suns' win behind Durant and Booker's sizzling display:

"Bruh 2 guys beat a whole team"

The Phoenix Suns are a top-heavy team after trading for Kevin Durant. With Chris Paul unavailable due to a groin injury, the Suns badly needed KD and Devin Booker to go off.

The two superstars stepped up big time to carry the Suns to their first victory in the series against the Denver Nuggets. Durant had 39 points, hitting 12-31 of his shots. KD went to the free-throw line 16 times, making 14 of them.

Kevin Durant was aggressive tonight. He didn't settle easily for his trademark jumpers but went right at defenders. Durant had 12 free throw attempts in the first half alone while the Nuggets combined for four.

KD also battled on the defensive end. Durant's help defense has been brilliant in this series and it showed again in Game 3. KD's length bothered some of the Nuggets who tried to attack the rim.

Devin Booker, on the other hand, was just mesmerizing all throughout the game. "Book" took 25 shots and missed just five of them. He was 5-8 from deep and added nine assists, six rebounds, three steals and one block.

No other Suns player scored more than eight points in their Game 3 win. The three other starters in Monty Williams' lineup combined for 13 points. Phoenix's bench unit, led by T.J. Warren's seven points, tallied 22 points after hitting just four in Game 2.

Minus Chris Paul, Booker and Kevin Durant had to help with the playmaking. They combined to dish out 17 assists.

On a night the Suns badly needed their superstars to step up, Durant and Devin Booker delivered.

Can Kevin Durant and Devin Booker keep their blistering form up?

The Phoenix Suns needed both Kevin Durant and Devin Booker to play out of their minds and they still barely won. Before Game 3, the Suns' bench has been outscored 223-100 in the palyoffs, the worst by any team by a wide margin.

In Game 2, Phoenix was trolled on social media after the non-starters combined for four points. The backup players stepped up tonight with 22 but it remains to be seen if they can continue putting up the points.

Booker's workload is terrifying. The Suns are asking him to score at least 35 points a night for a chance to win. He also acts as the defacto point guard sans Chris Paul.

NBA History @NBAHistory Devin Booker and Kevin Durant are the 2nd pair of teammates in Suns history to record 35+ points each in a Playoff game, joining:



Steve Nash (39) and Shawn Marion (38) on 05/20/2005 Devin Booker and Kevin Durant are the 2nd pair of teammates in Suns history to record 35+ points each in a Playoff game, joining:Steve Nash (39) and Shawn Marion (38) on 05/20/2005 https://t.co/E07gxI9siA

Monty Williams has been forced to play Devin Booker more than 40 minutes per game. If he breaks down at some point, the Denver Nuggets will walk all over them.

Kevin Durant has a long list of injuries and he's also been playing more than 40 minutes a night. The Suns will be hoping both will be sturdy enough to withstand the burden that they've been asked to carry.

