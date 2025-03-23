"Brutal loss" - NBA fans shocked over Brandon Clarke's season-ending injury as Grizzlies' title hopes take a hit

Brandon Clarke is expected to miss the rest of the 2024-25 season with a high-grade PCL sprain in his right knee. ESPN insider Shams Charania reported the news on Saturday.

Clarke suffered the injury during the Grizzlies' March 19 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. The estimated 8-12 week recovery window for the injury also puts Clarke out for the rest of the playoffs and will likely not see an NBA floor again until the 2025-26 season.

Clarke has been an important part of the Grizzlies' bench rotation all season. The big man has averaged 8.3 points per game, 5.1 rebounds, and 1 assist on a phenomenal 62.1% field-goal percentage.

NBA fans shared their reactions to the news of Clarke's injury and how it negatively impacts the Grizzlies' title chances:

"Brutal loss for the Grizzlies" a fan said.

"Grizzlies never gonna win the chip and its just because of injuries they're a really good roster" another fan commented.

"Who got it worse than Grizzlies fans man" one fan posted.

More fans shared their disappointment about Clarke's loss ahead of the playoffs.

"The Grizzlies can't catch a break" another fan said.

"8-12 weeks puts him out of the Playoffs as well. Such a tough loss for the Grizzlies" another fan noted.

"Every time the Grizzlies are playoff contenders it's always somebody on the team who gets injured right before playoffs" one fan posted.

This will likely be the second straight playoffs that Brandon Clarke will miss. He suffered a torn left Achilles in March 2023 and missed that postseason run.

Grizzlies beat writer names 2 players that will play 'bigger roles' after Brandon Clarke's season-ending injury

Grizzlies beat writer Damichael Cole of the Memphis Commercial Appeal weighed in on the significance of Brandon Clarke's season-ending injury on the team. He notes that Clarke was crucial for his ability to switch while playing alongside big man Jaren Jackson Jr.

Cole cited rookie Zach Edey and Santi Aldama as two players who potentially need to step up in Clarke's absence.

"Aldama and Edey should be relied on to handle bigger roles playing together, but most importantly, alongside of Jackson. Memphis will play Jackson more minutes down the stretch, so best complimenting his skillset will be priority," Cole wrote.

Edey, the No. 9 pick in the 2024 draft, is averaging 9.2 points and 7.7 rebounds this season.

