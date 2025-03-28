"Brutal way to end the season" - NBA fans react as Hornets shut down LaMelo Ball due to lingering injury woes

Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball's season has again been cut short due to injuries. On Friday, NBA insider Shams Charania reported that Ball will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season to undergo a procedure that will address issues in his wrist and ankle.

LaMelo Ball's season ends after he only suited up for 47 games. This news also comes with only ten games on the team's schedule.

Some fans were devastated to hear that this is how Ball's season ended.

"Nooo box office LaMelo brutal way to end the season," one fan tweeted.

"Nooo not LaMelo. He would've been 2025 MVP if it wasn't for his ankle... RIP," one fan tweeted.

"Injuries suck, Get well soon LaMelo," another said.

Meanwhile, other fans think the Hornets are simply tanking to get Cooper Flagg.

"Imagine ball & cooper Flagg on the same team next year," one person said.

"They just tryna tank. Bro not even hurt for real, but if he is then oh well," someone commented.

"Cooper Flagg you are a Charlotte Hornet," another tweeted.

Considering Charlotte's record, shutting down LaMelo Ball so he could get treatment is the right move. They are 18-54 and are only better than one team, the Washington Wizards, in the standings.

Ball's presence in these last ten games would not have affected the Playoff landscape.

LaMelo Ball has played in a combined 105 games in the last three seasons

With LaMelo Ball being shut down for the final ten games of the 2024-25 season, he officially ends another campaign with less than 50 games played. He was in and out of the lineup throughout the year, with his most prolonged absence being a seven-game stretch from Nov. 29 to Dec. 13.

This is nothing new for Ball since he entered the NBA. In his rookie season (2020-21), he played in only 51 games. Still, he managed to capture the Rookie of the Year award since the league had not yet instituted the 65-game rule.

During his sophomore year, he played 75 games, which was a positive sign considering his injury-riddled maiden season. That season, he also earned his first and, so far, only All-Star nod.

However, it's all been downhill from there, as he's yet to play in over 50 games since. In his third year in the league, injuries kept him to only 36 games. Then, in 2023-24, he was available for only 22 contests, his career-low. Including this year's 47 games, LaMelo Ball has only suited up in 105 contests.

That's 105 games out of 246 with the league's 82-game schedule.

