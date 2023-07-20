Bryan Gates who was supposed to join Jason Kidd and the Dallas Mavericks has reportedly left to join the Sixers

Bryan Gates, a reportedly rising assistant coach, was freed by Jason Kidd and the Dallas Mavericks so he could join Nick Nurse in Philadelphia. After two years with the Phoenix Suns under Monty Williams, Gates had an agreement to become part of Kidd’s staff in Dallas.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news:

"Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Bryan Gates — who recently accepted a spot on Jason Kidd’s staff — is joining the Philadelphia 76ers as an assistant, sources tell ESPN. Mavericks freed Gates for Nick Nurse’s staff to take a significant step up in role."

The Mavericks agreed to let Gates join the Philadelphia 76ers as he is expected to be given a bigger and more prominent role by the team. Nurse has been assembling a new staff in Philly after taking over as head coach of the Sixers following the firing of Doc Rivers.

Gates has been an assistant coach in the NBA since 2009 when he joined the Sacramento Kings. From Sacramento, he went to New Orleans where he stayed from 2010-2015, the longest stint he has had in one team.

The former Oklahoma Storm head coach also had stops in Minnesota twice and Phoenix where he coached in the 2022 Rising Stars Challenge.

Bryan Gates first caught the attention of the NBA coaching circle when he was named G - League Coach of the Year twice (2007 and 2008). The accomplishment paved his way into the biggest basketball tournament in the world.

The Dallas Mavericks have Darrell Armstrong, Sean Sweeney, Kristi Toliver, Greg St. Jean, Jared Dudley, Quinton Crawford, God Shammgod and Peter Patton. Jason Kidd, however, was mulling over the idea of making Bryan Gates the head of his staff.

Dallas’ loss is Philadelphia’s gain as Nick Nurse eventually hired the coach he wanted to have as he begins his stint with the 76ers.

The Dallas Mavericks already accomplished what they wanted in the offseason

Losing Bryan Gates to the Philadelphia 76ers was not insignificant to the Dallas Mavericks. But, the team has already accomplished what they wanted to do in the offseason.

At the top of their list was the re-signing of Kyrie Irving, which they eventually did. “Uncle Drew” signed a three-year $126 million deal with the Mavs.

Jason Kidd was also able to draft Dereck Lively II, arguably the best post defender and rim protector in the 2023 NBA Draft. Kidd wanted to shore up their defense and got exactly that in free agency. They added Grant Williams and Richaun Holmes.

The Dallas Mavericks also acquired Seth Curry to improve the team’s shooting around Irving and Luka Doncic.

