Bryce James advertises Shaquille O’Neal's daughter committing to Florida over 7 other top offers

Me'Arah O'Neal, the fourth child of NBA legend and Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, has made the choice to join the Florida Gators as the next step of her women’s basketball career. Bryce James, the son of LA Lakers superstar LeBron James, appears to endorse her decision.

Bryce posted Sports Center's Instagram update about Me'Arah's commitment on his own Instagram story.

Although the son of LeBron James did not add a caption, he and Me'Arah frequently exchange and showcase highlights and clips of each other's basketball performances on their respective Instagram stories.

On Sunday, Me'Arah, currently ranked No. 33 in the espnW Top 100 for the 2024 class, made the decision to commit to Florida over other options. These included her father's alma mater and reigning national champions LSU as well as Arizona State, Baylor, UCLA, Georgia Tech, Kentucky and Tennessee.

"I went on the Florida visit and I had a feeling that's where I belonged," Me’Arah said (per ESPN). "And that I was going to be most successful if I went to go play at Florida. I felt like I connected with [coach Kelly Rae Finley] more than I connected with any of the other schools that recruited me."

Shaquille O’Neal says he stayed away from daughter’s decision

During what was likely one of his daughter's most significant career decisions to date, Shaquille O’Neal opted to keep a distance and not get directly involved.

"Believe it or not, I tried to stay out of it,” Shaquille O’Neal said (per ESPN).

“What I did tell her is, 'Go where you're needed, not where you're wanted. Because if you go where you're wanted and they got other people like you, may take a while.' I want [my kids] to have their own journey, have their own experience."

In response, Me'Arah, an Episcopal High School Houston senior, said she also wanted to forge her own path.

"I'm pretty sure a lotta people expect me to play just like my dad, strong, big post player, runnin' through people, what Shaq does. But I'm not that,” she said.

Me'Arah is the youngest daughter of Shaquille O’Neal and his ex-wife, Shaunie. The four children they share are sons Shareef and Shaqir, along with daughters Amirah and Me'Arah.