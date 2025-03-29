"Bryce James to the Lakers confirmed" - NBA fans react to LeBron James potentially declining $53M player option to aid Luka Doncic’s championship bid

A report emerged Friday that LA Lakers star LeBron James will likely decline his $53 million player option for the 2025-26 NBA season and remain with the Purple and Gold on a team-friendly contract. The move would allow the Lakers to add valuable pieces around him and Luka Doncic to potentially contend for a championship.

NBA insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reported on Friday that the four-time champion is willing to take a pay cut to provide the front office with financial flexibility.

"LeBron will likely opt out of his $50.6 million player option, but he is not expected to leave Los Angeles, league sources told ClutchPoints," Siegel reported. “This has been James' strategy through the years, signing those unique ‘1+1' contracts which give him and the Lakers flexibility to adjust their cap numbers accordingly.”

With the report indicating James has no plans to retire anytime soon, fans reacted with excitement on X (formerly Twitter).

"Bryce young to the lakers confirmed," a fan said.

"LEBRON PLAYING FOR 10 MORE YEARS," another fan said.

"Great Move by King James 🔥" one fan commented.

Some fans put pressure on the Lakers’ front office to maximize James’ decision.

"He’ll take the max only if the lakers can’t find anyone else. Same as last year," a fan said.

"Said this last summer and rob made no moves, hopefully it’s different this time around with Luka," another fan said.

"They better have the talent’s verbal commitment before he even declines," one fan said.

Previous report about LeBron James' contract contradicts latest news

A February report from The Athletic’s Jovan Buha suggested that LeBron James was unwilling to take a pay cut in his next contract negotiation. The insider claimed that James’ long-term financial strategy — including his goal of purchasing an NBA franchise after retirement — was a major factor.

"My assumption right now would be that if he does take a discount, it would be similar to last season where I think there would be some type of list or some type of caliber of player," Buha said.

"I don't think LeBron is just going to take a willy-nilly discount," the insider added. "I don't think it would be for random player X, who, on paper, makes the team a little bit better but isn't of a certain caliber."

James has signed three contracts with the LA Lakers since 2018, all of which are for the maximum.

Also read: Pat McAfee mocks race baiters accusing LeBron James of snubbing black podcasters

