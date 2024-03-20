Bucks coach opens up on parallels between Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan

Throughout his career, Kobe Bryant was constantly compared to Michael Jordan. One coach with close ties to both NBA icons recently shared his thoughts on the similiarities between the two legends.

While on the "Sloane Knows" podcast, Doc Rivers covered a wide range of topics. Among the things the Milwaukee Bucks coach discussed was the things Kobe and MJ had in common. Rivers gave both physical and mental reasons as to why the LA Lakers legend reminded him so much of "His Airness."

"He was just close to Michael in my opinion as there has ever been," Rivers said. "Everything he did reminded you of michael, even later in his career. What I loved about him most was his brain. And the same thing with Michael was his intensity, he was a cold-blooded killer, I loved players like that."

It is no secret that Kobe Bryant drew a lot of inspiration from Jordan. He perfected all of the same moves, and it led to him becoming one of the most lethal guards in the game.

By far the key thing they shared was competitive nature. When it comes to desire to win on a nightly basis, Kobe and Jordan are in a class of their own. Because of this, the two legends have a combined 11 championship rings between them.

Doc Rivers had an up-close view of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan

Countless people in and around the league have discussed this topic, but Doc Rivers is different. If anyone knows Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan well, it's him. Trhoughout his decades-long run in the NBA, he's had an up-close view of both these players.

Before getting into coaching, Rivers enjoyed a 13-year career as a player. He was drafted into the league in 1983, one year before Jordan.

Spending a majority of his career in the Eastern Conference, Rivers faced off against Jordan for over a decade. They had countless battles in the late 80s and early 90s while Rivers was playing for the Atlanta Hawks. Rivers just missed the chance of playing against Kobe as he retired following the 1995-96 season.

As a coach, Rivers battled against Kobe Bryant on the game's biggest stage. In 2008, he coached the trio of Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen to NBA Finals. The final team in their was Kobe and the LA Lakers.

Rivers and the Boston Celtics would take home the title in 2008, but Kobe would end up getting his revenge later down the road. The two teams faced off again in 2010, but this time, the final result was different.

Led by the duo of Kobe and Paul Gasol, the Lakers managed to secure their 16th championship. This win would be the fifth and final title of Kobe's legendary run.