“Buddy Hield told me”: Celtics HC Joe Mazzulla reveals Pacers guard confirmed fouling Jaylen Brown on decisive play

Boston Celtics star wing Jaylen Brown’s season-high 40-point performance went to waste on Monday, as Boston fell 133-131 on the road to the Indiana Pacers. However, according to Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla, his team was robbed due to questionable officiating.

With the game tied at 131-131, Brown attempted a 14-foot baseline go-ahead jumper with 4.2 seconds remaining. He appeared to be hit in the head by Pacers shooting guard Buddy Hield, with the referees initially whistling Hield for a foul. However, after Indiana challenged the call, it was reversed, and the Pacers were awarded possession.

The following play, a foul was called on Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis for making contact with Pacers wing Bennedict Mathurin on his game-winning 3-point attempt. The call was challenged by Boston, but despite being similar to the previous play, it was upheld.

The decision resulted in Mathurin being rewarded with three free throws with the game still tied with under a second remaining. He ultimately knocked down two of three to secure the win for Indiana.

After the game, Mazzulla appeared irritated by the officiating, expressing his eagerness to see the NBA’s Last Two Minute Report. According to the Celtics coach, Hield even came up to him after the game and confirmed that he fouled Brown.

“I can’t wait for four ’clock tomorrow,” Mazzulla said.

“I’m not bothered, it’s just Buddy Hield told me that he fouled him. So, I can’t wait for the Last Two Minute Report.”

It remains to be seen whether the call will be upheld in the L2MR. However, given the controversy surrounding the game’s ending, the league will definitely conduct a thorough review.

Jaylen Brown says Celtics deserve to be upset following controversial no-call

Following Monday’s game, Jaylen Brown also spoke about the referees’ decision to reverse their foul call on his go-ahead shot attempt.

According to Brown, Buddy Hield clearly fouled him and there was no reason to overturn the call. He added that the league should investigate the play, suggesting that some ulterior motives may have been involved.

“I think he obviously hit me in the head,” Brown said. “We definitely need to do some investigation, that’s all I’m gonna say. I think that was an obvious one. … I feel like we got the right to be upset, and the league should understand.”

The Celtics entered Monday having won two straight games and eight of their last nine. So, the game marked a rare loss for the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed. As for the Pacers, they have won seven of their last eight games as they continue to cement themselves as a legitimate playoff contender.

Boston (28-8) next hosts the Western Conference-leading Minnesota Timberwolves (25-10) on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Indiana (21-15) next hosts the struggling Washington Wizards (6-30) on Wednesday. The Pacers will likely be without star point guard Tyrese Haliburton for that match, as he exited with a strained hamstring on Monday.

