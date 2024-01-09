Tyrese Haliburton injury: How long could Pacers' All-Star be out for after sustaining hamstring strain?  

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton was carried off the court by his teammates as he slipped on the court against the Boston Celtics late in the second quarter on Monday night. Haliburton suffered a left hamstring strain, Indiana announced, and that could put him on the sidelines for quite some time.

The Pacers haven't announced the severity of the star's injury. However, there are timetables depending on what the medical staff discovers. A grade 1 hamstring injury could cause him to miss a week or two of action. If his injury falls under grade 2, Haliburton could be sidelined for up to eight weeks.

A grade 3 injury could make the one-time All-Star cause him to miss more than 12 weeks.

Haliburton will still need to get an MRI scan as soon as possible. That way, the team could determine the severity and length of how long he'll be unavailable.

How did Tyrese Haliburton injure his hamstring?

Late in the second quarter, Tyrese Haliburton drove to the basket with Derrick White defending him. He came to a stop in the paint but slipped on the court. Haliburton fell on the floor and was in pain.

His teammates carried him to the locker room as he struggled to walk by himself.

Celtics coach talked about strategy in containing Tyrese Haliburton

The Celtics beat the Pacers 118-101 on Saturday, causing Tyrese Haliburton to commit four turnovers and get away with a 118-101 win. Boston coach Joe Mazzulla talked about what the Celtics did to contain Haliburton in their win.

"I think a lot of it has to do with our half-court defense," Mazzulla said. "I thought we were physical. I thought we did a good job of not letting him reject us, staying in front of him, angles, bringing him to help.

"And the toughest thing to do against this team is to keep them out of transition, and I thought our guys did that tonight. Whether it was Jrue (Holiday), Derrick (White), Jaylen (Brown), Jayson (Tatum), everybody guarding him did a good job of having good body position on him."

The Celtics (28-7) are the best team in the East, while the Pacers (20-15) are seventh. Indiana is trying to become a threat in the postseason.

With Haliburton, the team has been one of the most exciting clubs this season. He led them to the final round of the NBA In-Season Tournament before losing to the LA Lakers.

