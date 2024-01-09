What happened to Tyrese Haliburton? Pacers All-Star exits game with possible hamstring injury vs Celtics (Jan. 8)

The Indiana Pacers have suffered an injury to their All-Star guard, Tyrese Haliburton as they play against the Boston Celtics. Haliburton was carried to the locker room by his teammates late in the second quarter. The guard exited the game before halftime.

Haliburton slipped on the court as he drove to the basket. He stopped at the paint but his right leg slipped, causing him to fall. He was visibly in pain and he grabbed his lower body as he struggled to walk by himself.

Watch the video below to see him slip on the court.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

It was later confirmed that Haliburton injured his left hamstring. The star guard will undergo an MRI scan soon to determine the severity of his injury.

Expand Tweet

The one-time All-Star has played 32 games this season and is averaging 24.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 12.7 assists. Haliburton leads the league in assists per game and has led the Pacers to a 20-15 record.

Fans are hopeful that the star player won't be sidelined for too long as they need him to have an ideal position in the postseason.

You might also be interested in reading this: Tyrese Haliburton makes history: Joins Magic Johnson as only player with 700+ points, 400+ assists in 32 games

Tyrese Haliburton gives props to the Celtics after losing

The Pacers are taking on the Celtics for the second time this season. In their first game against each other, Tyrese Haliburton and his team weren't able to get the win. Indiana had a 118-101 loss as they tried to defend their homecourt against Boston.

After their game, Haliburton acknowledged the defense that the Celtics displayed against them.

"They are a good defensive team," Haliburton said. "They got a lot of different guys who can defend. They are probably the best defensive team in the NBA, I don’t know what the numbers say."

The one-time All-Star had 17 points, six rebounds and seven assists in their loss. Although he had five steals, Haliburton turned the ball over four times that game. The defense that the opposing team displayed was too much for the Pacers, causing them to lose that night.

The defensive duo of Derrick White and Jrue Holiday was a challenge for the point guard. He gave both guards credit after the game.

"They got a lot of long wings. D White and Jrue are probably two of the best on-ball guys in the league. They have long wings flying around and stuff. It’s a good defensive team, good challenge. Look forward to playing them on Monday."

This season, he's had eight games where he had four turnovers. The Pacers are 2-6 in those games and haven't worked out in their favor, causing the team to struggle during games where Haliburton couldn't take care of the ball.

Also read: "You’re not like that" - Alleged leaked audio shows Tyrese Haliburton trashing Andre Jackson Jr. sparked Pacers-Bucks scuffle