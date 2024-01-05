"You’re not like that" - Alleged leaked audio shows Tyrese Haliburton trashing Andre Jackson Jr. sparked Pacers-Bucks scuffle

The rivalry between Tyrese Haliburton's Indiana Pacers and Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks has started to heat up. The Pacers have a 4-1 record against the Bucks this season, including the In-Season Tournament, and fans can't get enough of the team's rivalry.

Leaked footage of what Haliburton told Bucks rookie Andre Jackson Jr. has surfaced online. During their latest game against each other, Antetokounmpo drew a foul on Bennedict Mathurin. Jackson went to help the star player when Indiana forward Obi Toppin bumped into him, causing a scuffle.

With the new content, fans can see that Haliburton downplayed the scuffle. As he was trying to neutralize the situation, he said some things that were a bit disrespectful. The small altercation didn't evolve into anything major, fortunately. Watch the video below to see how Haliburton talked trash to the Bucks rookie.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You're not like that. Stop," Haliburton said.

Jackson wasn't able to retaliate and Haliburton got the last laugh. Many are hoping to see the rivalry between the two Eastern Conference teams extend until the postseason. The rookie might just get his revenge there.

You might also be interested in reading this: "Bucks owner": Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend Jade Jones joins Pacers' fandom in mercilessly roasting Milwaukee

How has Tyrese Haliburton performed against the Bucks?

Tyrese Haliburton has played in all of the Pacers' games against the Bucks this season. He is a significant reason why they've been able to beat their rivals. Haliburton has done an exceptional job in leading his team to significant heights, which was a surprise for Milwaukee.

In five games against them, Haliburton averaged 27 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 11 assists. He's shot well against the Bucks, making 53% from the field and 37% from beyond the arc.

No one expected the Pacers to be one of the best teams in the East. They came out as a surprise and even went to the final round against the LA Lakers in the NBA In-Season Tournament. Their play has been promising and fans are rooting for their success this year.

After their final game against each other, Haliburton and the Pacers had a 47-point third quarter. This was the turning point of their game, eventually giving them the win. The one-time All-Star showed his maturity after their win as he expressed his desire to win against other teams, not just the Bucks.

"I think as a young group when you play good teams, you want to be as prepared for them as you can for them," Haliburton said (via Inquirer.net). "But I think part of the maturation of this group has to be to continue that competitiveness and being up for games that aren’t against the Bucks."

Indiana has a bright future with Haliburton in the driver's seat. As for the Bucks, it hasn't affected them as much since they're second in the East standings this season.

Also read: Watch: Tyrese Haliburton disguises his 9th assist over 3-man defense with an obscene look