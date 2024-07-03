"Building a first-team all domestic violence squad" - NBA fans clown Clippers for considering signing Miles Bridges

Miles Bridges could land in Los Angeles soon to sign with the Clippers. The Charlotte Hornets forward spent his first six years in the NBA in Charlotte and now could go to the West Coast to represent the team that originally drafted him into the NBA back in 2018.

According to Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times, the Clippers are interested in signing the unrestricted free-agent forward.

Many fans reacted to this news on social media, criticizing the Clippers for being interested in a player with a history of domestic violence.

Some fans came up with different names for a team that would feature several players with the same type of background.

"they building a first team all domestic violence squad," this fan wrote.

"Women beater team 🔥🔥," somebody else said.

Some criticized the fact that they are even entertaining the idea of landing Miles Bridges after agreeing to a deal with Kevin Porter Jr., who also has a history of assault.

"poverty interested in a domestic abuser who's surprised?" another fan wrote.

"Signing 2 thugs is crazy," one fan said.

Another fan noted that the Clippers previously had Josh Primo, who was accused of exposing himself to a Spurs female staffer.

Another fan compared the Clippers to the Las Vegas Raiders of the NFL, a team whose players have been involved in serious legal trouble in recent times.

What was Miles Bridges accused of?

Miles Bridges' issues with the law started in 2022 when he was charged with a domestic violence protective order violation, misdemeanor child abuse and injury to personal property. He pleaded no contest in November of 2022. The Los Angeles Superior Court sentenced him to three years probation.

Bridges was accused of assaulting his then-girlfriend in front of their two kids in June 2022. The NBA suspended him for 30 games, then reduced it to 20 games, which Bridges served during the 2022-23 season.

Bridges returned to the Hornets last season. He played 69 games, averaging 21 points and 7.3 rebounds in 37.4 minutes per game.

