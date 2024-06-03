Top 5 offseason targets that significantly upgrade LA Clippers

The LA Clippers are at a crossroads following another disappointing exit in the 2024 NBA playoffs. The Clippers had a superteam consisting of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, James Harden and Russell Westbrook. However, they still failed to beat the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the postseason.

Leonard managed to play just two games due to a right knee injury and the rest of the team was unable to overcome Luka Doncic and the Mavs. They now enter a pivotal part of their franchise history, leaving the Crypto.com Arena and starting the 2024-25 season at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood,

The Clippers front office signed Leonard to an extension while giving head coach Ty Lue a new deal. They have a bunch of free agents heading into this offseason such as George, Harden, Westbrook, P.J. Tucker, Daniel Theis, Mason Plumlee, Brandon Boston Jr. and Moussa Diabate.

Let's look at five potential targets for the LA Clippers this offseason:

Top 5 offseason targets for the LA Clippers

#5 - DeMar DeRozan (34, Unrestricted Free Agent)

DeMar DeRozan will be a free agent at the end of the season, but is interested in returning to the Chicago Bulls. DeRozan is also open to signing with the LA Lakers although the LA Clippers might have a shot given that "Deebo" is from Compton and would likely want to play at home.

DeRozan gives the Clippers a more durable player than Paul George and likely less expensive despite being the same age. He's still a great scorer although he doesn't take too many shots. He gives the Clippers another hometown star to cheer for to start the 2024-25 campaign.

#4 - Patrick Williams (22, Restricted Free Agent)

If the LA Clippers want to mix Kawhi Leonard with a younger team, they can start by luring Patrick Williams out of Chicago. Williams is a restricted free agent, which means the Bulls can match an offer from the Clippers. Steve Ballmer has a lot of money, so they can price out the Bulls and just do a sign-and-trade if possible.

This move gives the Clippers an athletic four who can score and defend. Williams still needs to get polished and can also use a fresh start. He'll be surrounded by a better coaching staff with the Clippers, so this signing could do wonders for the team's future.

#3 - Miles Bridges (26, Unrestricted Free Agent)

If the LA Clippers do not bring Paul George back, Miles Bridges is an ideal candidate to replace him. Bridges might not have the shooting of George, but he has his defensive potential and athleticism. He can score by attacking the basket and going to the free throw line.

It's another move that gives the Clippers a different perspective given that the teams in the West do not rely on superteams anymore. It's about having a star or two surrounded by the perfect role players. Bridges is a great role player although he's got a red flag from his past issues off the court.

#2 - Isaiah Hartenstein (26, Unrestricted Free Agent)

The Minnesota Timberwolves gave the league a blueprint to defeat the Denver Nuggets by having at least three good big men on the roster. The Dallas Mavericks have three good centers as well, so it might be time for contenders like the LA Clippers to start bulking up their frontcourt.

The Clippers already have Ivica Zubac and could bring back either Daniel Theis or Mason Plumlee. They should go take a look at their former player Isaiah Hartenstein, who has been fantastic for the New York Knicks in the past two seasons, He brings a lot to the table although there are a lot of suitors this coming summer.

#1 - Pascal Siakam (30, Unrestricted Free Agent)

LeBron James and Tyrese Maxey should be at the top of this list but the LA Clippers have little to no chance at signing them. Paul George and James Harden won't get any better so they are not an upgrade. Maybe if they sign on discounted deals, then their value to the Clippers goes up.

That's where Pascal Siakam comes in since he's an unrestricted free agent. The Indiana Pacers will put up a fight to keep him since they shelled out a lot of assets for him. But if the Clippers can present him with a great plan plus the potential allure of playing in Los Angeles, he might be the new star teammate for Kawhi Leonard.