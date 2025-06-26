"Built arguably the best front line in the NBA" - Nico Harrison gets credit for Mavericks rebuild with Cooper Flagg joining Anthony Davis

The Dallas Mavericks beat the odds to win the 2025 NBA draft lottery. With their number one pick, they selected Duke star Cooper Flagg, creating a new-look Mavericks since the exit of Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers.

The trade that sent Doncic to the Lakers brought a lot of heat on Mavericks GM, Nico Harrison. However, things are looking bright in Dallas, as Harrison was praised by ESPN's Shams Charania on a Thursday episode of Get Up for his role in the rebuild.

"Whatever you want to say about the Luka Doncic trade, Nico Harrison has built arguably the best front line in the NBA," Shams Charania said. "You think about Anthony Davis, now Cooper Flagg, Dereck Lively II. They just extended Daniel Gafford on a new three-year, almost $60 million deal."

"The biggest key of this season is going to be Kyrie Irving," Charania added. "If he was healthy right now, we'd probably be talking about this team with the Oklahoma City Thunder, competing for a championship."

Nico Harrison was the target of the wrath of Mavs fans after the Doncic trade. There were chants of "Fire Nico" at games and events, as well as a mock funeral held outside the American Airlines Center.

While it appears that Harrison has rebuilt his reputation, it's too early to say. The Mavs have built their roster and will hope to do better than their 10th-place finish last season.

Former Mavericks coach makes bold Cooper Flagg comparison

Cooper Flagg is officially a member of the Mavericks, and it seems like all has been forgiven. Former Dallas coach Avery Johnson on CBS Sports on Wednesday boldly picked the former Duke star over former player Doncic, whose departure was questioned angrily by most fans.

"Man, give me Cooper Flagg," Johnson said. "This team is going to be tremendous once Kyrie Irving gets healthy," Johnson said. "They're going to re-sign Daniel Gafford, obviously. There's been talk about Kyrie Irving re-signing. This team is going to be built to be one of the best two-way teams in the league."

The arrival of Flagg has created a formidable roster at the Dallas Mavericks. The presence of future Hall of Famers in Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving, as well as coach Jason Kidd, will create a blueprint that Flagg can use to grow.

Flagg, who boldly decided to join college early, comes to the league with a strong reputation. He ended his freshman season in college with averages of 19.4 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 4.2 apg, 1.4 bpg and 1.4 spg, winning the Wooden Award and the Naismith Award.

