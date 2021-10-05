“Everyone asks who is the toughest defender you’ve had, he’s the first guy that comes to mind" - Stephen Curry backs Avery Bradley's case for Golden State Warriors' 15th roster spot 

Stephen Curry has recently heaped praise on his new teammate Avery Bradley.

As the Golden State Warriors headed into the offseason, they realized they needed to add something specific to their roster for the upcoming 2021-22 season...veterans.

After a year that featured a roster full of inexperienced players, Golden State's front office made it a point of emphasis to add a mixture of veteran pieces to their core. It's a crucial element for any team that has hopes of making a run towards a playoff berth and more. One of the notable veterans added to the mix this year included 11-year NBA veteran Avery Bradley.

When asked about Bradley and his defensive ability, Steph Curry had some high praise for the lockdown wing and his potential to be the final piece of the Warriors roster. Curry said:

"I've always called him a bulldog. Everybody asked who is the toughest defender that you've had, he's the first guy that comes to mind. Just because he's relentless, he's physical, he's quick, got good awareness not just with on ball defense but team defense as well...he's shown that not only the skill set but the commitment to it because you can have guys that have been in the league as long as him...that might try to take a shortcut...and it's really hard to defend like that."

What does Avery Bradley bring to the Golden State Warriors?

Although Bradley has been an underrated two-way player over the course of his career, he's best known now for his ability on the defensive side of the ball. That's just the type of presence the Warriors need, as Bradley gives them a player who can potentially give Golden State a veteran who can give guidance to the young talent on the team.

Although Bradley was brought in late in the offseason, there's still belief that he can make an impact for this team moving forward.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Steph Curry on Avery Bradley: “Bulldog. Everyone asks who is the toughest defenders you’ve had, he’s the first guy that comes to mind.”On the 15th spot: “I think that’s why he’s here.” Steph Curry on Avery Bradley: “Bulldog. Everyone asks who is the toughest defenders you’ve had, he’s the first guy that comes to mind.”On the 15th spot: “I think that’s why he’s here.” https://t.co/Gozc2x5DJe

For an NBA veteran who has been moving around the league the last couple of years, Bradley could be exactly the type of veteran piece that the Warriors need. For a team with a history of getting the best out of older players, Bradley could be a perfect fit with the makeup of this roster.

Also Read

He's an intelligent player who can play both guard spots and he's still a terrific defender when it comes to knowing how to put himself and his teammates in the right position. With young players like Jordan Poole, Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga on the roster, the Warriors would be wise to surround them with defensive veterans like Avery Bradley and Andre Iguodala.

That looks to be the plan for Golden State, but don't be surprised if Bradley makes a case for minutes in this rotation himself. There's still plenty of juice left in his tank, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

Edited by Prem Deshpande