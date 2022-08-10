“Bulls found future Hall of Fame teammates like Scottie Pippen just as Jordan was at his peak, LeBron had no choice but to wander” - NBA analyst questions if LeBron James should become a mercenary and leave LA

It is no secret that LA Lakers superstar LeBron James is reaching the final stretch of his career. However, he is still one of the best players in the league. James is aiming for more championships, but his current team has been unable to surround him with a roster capable of contending.

NBA insider Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer wrote in his article about how James should adopt a mercenary-like mentality and chase rings. This would mean leaving the Lakers to win championships as this is the only way he can become the greatest player of all time.

O'Connor pointed out how Michael Jordan had Scottie Pippen throughout his peak years, while LeBron James had to search for teams that could fulfill his championship ambitions.

"LeBron and Michael have totally different journeys. Maybe being a mercenary is part of LeBron’s story. LeBron got drafted to a team that failed to properly surround him with championship pieces.

"The Bulls found future Hall of Fame teammates like Scottie Pippen just as Jordan was at his peak. LeBron had no choice but to wander to make the most of his prime years," O'Connor wrote.

The Ringer @ringer The Lakers need to do something drastic to win another ring with LeBron. If they don’t, should he request a trade? @KevinOConnorNBA examines the dilemma and ranks potential destinations: theringer.com/nba/2022/8/10/… The Lakers need to do something drastic to win another ring with LeBron. If they don’t, should he request a trade? @KevinOConnorNBA examines the dilemma and ranks potential destinations: theringer.com/nba/2022/8/10/…

Should LeBron James leave the LA Lakers?

LeBron James, in the twilight of his illustrious career, cannot afford to have another season like the Laker's 2021-22 campaign. While he performed at the MVP level, the Lakers did not even make the play-in tournament despite entering the season with championship aspirations.

One of the biggest impediments last season was Russell Westbrook and the veterans on the roster. While the front office has been overhauling the league's oldest roster with young blood and athleticism, Westbrook continues to be a part of the team.

LeBron James' current contract with the LA Lakers expires in the summer of 2023. James signed a two-year extension after in 2020, which will earn him north of $85 million for two years. The four-time champion can sign an extension after August 4th.

The Lakers currently have little to no cap maneuverability. They have three players on max contracts, with Russell Westbrook earning the highest, making over $47 million for the upcoming season. However, only Anthony Davis remains under contract beyond the summer of 2023.

Should King James decide to spend less money next summer, much like Harden has done, the Lakers will have a lot of cap space. Kyrie Irving, Khris Middleton, Kristaps Porzingis and Kevin Love make up the free agent class for 2023. It is plausible next summer that the Lakers will sign Irving to a max deal and get Kevin Love on a mid-level exception while re-signing James to less than the max.

Another way James could play this is to leave the Lakers next summer and sign with a team like the Miami Heat for very little money. However, he will be playing alongside two bonafide All-Stars in Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo as they would be favorites for the championship.

At this point in LeBron James' career, he is only chasing championships. He will lead in almost every major statistical category by the time he retires. James is also closing in on Michael Jordan's six titles should be the aim for the four-time Finals MVP.

