"Busting Milwaukee a**" - Kendrick Perkins and NBA fans don't mince words as Bucks get blown out by 17

The Milwaukee Bucks were blown out by the Indiana Pacers in Game 2 of their first-round series in the 2024 NBA playoffs. The Bucks played without Giannis Antetokounmpo for the second straight game but beat the Pacers in Game 1. Kendrick Perkins and the rest of the NBA world mocked Milwaukee for their loss on Tuesday night.

Perkins was very critical of how Doc Rivers' team played in Game 2, and their overall defense on Pascal Siakam in the first two contests. He suggested the coaching staff and players to watch more film and study how to stop the two-time All-Star from torching them in the next game.

"The Bucks film session needs to be based around one person and one person only, and that’s Siakam … because he’s been busting Milwaukee ass these first 2 games!" Perkins wrote on X.

Pascal Siakam finished with 37 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in the Indiana Pacers' 125-108 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2. Siakam also dropped 36 points and 13 rebounds in Game 1, but the Pacers lost 109-94.

The NBA first-round series is now tied 1-1 heading into Games 3 and 4 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Pacers now have homecourt advantage and will need to win two at home to be in the driver's seat.

Giannis Antetokounmpo missed his fifth straight game due to a hamstring injury. He was listed as doubtful before Game 2 and was eventually ruled out of the contest. The Bucks are being cautious with his injury because returning from it before being fully healed could lead to more something serious.

NBA fans mock Bucks for loss to Indiana

The Milwaukee Bucks were mocked by several NBA fans online after their loss to the Indiana Pacers. The Bucks proved in Game 1 that they could beat the Pacers without Giannis Antetokounmpo, but the Pacers made some adjustments to steal Game 2.

Some fans were critical of Damian Lillard despite another big game from him, while others made fun of Doc Rivers, who doesn't have the best resume in the playoffs since winning a championship in 2008.

"Dame ain't ever getting no ring," one fan wrote.

"Pacers winning this series if Giannis don't come back," a fan claimed.

"Doc Rivers game 7 collapse incoming," another fan commented.

Bucks fans didn't mince words on how their team played in the second half. It's the NBA playoffs, so the team needed to bring everything they had or at least should've been more competitive.

"The was the most painful second half I’ve experienced in forever," one fan wrote.

"Desperately need Giannis back. That second half was horrible tonight," a fan remarked.

"Middleton and the rest didn't give Dame much help. This game was terrible for Milwaukee in the 2nd half," another fan commented.

