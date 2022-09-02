"But that curtain goes up? You gotta be there talking Hamlet" - NBA insider asserts Kyrie Irving's unreliable nature could still derail Brooklyn Nets' season

The NBA is crossing its fingers that Kyrie Irving will show up, together with Kevin Durant, to give the Brooklyn Nets their coveted 1-2 punch next season. “Uncle Drew” reportedly wanted to win in Brooklyn regardless of how Durant’s trade demand would have ended.

Brooklyn is once again one of the favorites to win the title due to, presumably, the huge chips on the shoulders of KD and Irving. Most fans are expecting Irving, in particular, to ball out considering it's a contract year for him.

NBA Insider David Aldridge, on “The Athletic NBA Show,” isn’t ready to trust Kyrie Irving yet after years of drama:

“Nobody’s saying Kyrie is not great. He is great! But, part of being great is showing up every night. That’s what I’ve always said that part of greatness is coming out and performing every night.

“It’s hard to do Hamlet every night. Sometimes, you don’t feel like doing Hamlet. But that curtain goes up? You gotta be there talking Hamlet.”

FOX Sports Radio @FoxSportsRadio : "For all of his gifts as a basketball player Kyrie Irving is lacking an intangible that will be his fatal flaw. It's called dependability...Kyrie shows up WHEN HE WANTS TO. He doesn't show up when he doesn't want to. And THAT is NOT someone you want on your team." @benmaller : "For all of his gifts as a basketball player Kyrie Irving is lacking an intangible that will be his fatal flaw. It's called dependability...Kyrie shows up WHEN HE WANTS TO. He doesn't show up when he doesn't want to. And THAT is NOT someone you want on your team." 📺@benmaller: "For all of his gifts as a basketball player Kyrie Irving is lacking an intangible that will be his fatal flaw. It's called dependability...Kyrie shows up WHEN HE WANTS TO. He doesn't show up when he doesn't want to. And THAT is NOT someone you want on your team." https://t.co/NoVzD5CVXa

The NBA season is a 82-game grind, and if there’s one thing Brooklyn Nets fans fear more than injury, it’s Irving’s unreliability and off-court issues. Both could derail the Nets’ campaign yet again.

Most NBA analysts concede that anything could come from left field if it concerns Kyrie Irving. He often does what he wants without batting an eyelid. It’s one of the biggest reasons why he has missed more games than played over the last three seasons with the Nets.

The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA



Keeping Irving on a short-term deal was their preference because of his unreliable availability.



theathletic.com/3387122/?sourc… Kyrie Irving’s decision is a win for Nets GM Sean Marks and owner Joe Tsai, @Alex__Schiffer writes.Keeping Irving on a short-term deal was their preference because of his unreliable availability. Kyrie Irving’s decision is a win for Nets GM Sean Marks and owner Joe Tsai, @Alex__Schiffer writes.Keeping Irving on a short-term deal was their preference because of his unreliable availability. theathletic.com/3387122/?sourc… https://t.co/MgRCKpuqe1

Relying on Irving to do as expected by the team may be asking too much from the mercurial point guard. The Brooklyn Nets may not be willing to give the seven-time All-Star a new deal even if they win a championship.

The biggest reason for that is likely their conviction that one of the game’s most skilled players is also possibly its most unreliable.

Kyrie Irving has yet to prove his big-game reputation in the postseason with the Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving’s popularity reached its peak when he nailed a three-pointer over Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals. It was one of the most iconic shots in league history and one that will never stop playing in Ohio.

Since signing with the Brooklyn Nets, Irving’s performances have largely been forgettable. He’s won only one postseason series alongside Durant as they eliminated the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2021 playoffs.

Boston promptly replied with a sweep of the Nets last season. In that series, Irving made his presence felt only in Game 1 where he dropped 39 points. “Uncle Drew” mesmerized the NBA in the fourth quarter of that game after he exploded for 18 points.

The Athletic @TheAthletic 2021 playoffs: Kyrie Irving steps on Celtics logo midcourt after Nets win Game 4 in Boston.



2022 playoffs: Kyrie and the Nets swept by Boston in four games to eliminate Brooklyn. 2021 playoffs: Kyrie Irving steps on Celtics logo midcourt after Nets win Game 4 in Boston.2022 playoffs: Kyrie and the Nets swept by Boston in four games to eliminate Brooklyn. https://t.co/me5zPU5hoJ

After Game 1, a fully healthy Irving disappeared. Over the next three games, he scored 10, 16 and 20 points, respectively. Just when the Brooklyn Nets expected him to be at his best, he wilted.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



2018: Got injured

2019: Second-round loss to Bucks in 5

2020: Got injured

2021: Got injured, second-round loss to Bucks in 7

2022: Got swept in first-round by Celtics



(via Kyrie Irving in the playoffs since he left LeBron and the Cavs:2018: Got injured2019: Second-round loss to Bucks in 52020: Got injured2021: Got injured, second-round loss to Bucks in 72022: Got swept in first-round by Celtics(via @TommyBeer Kyrie Irving in the playoffs since he left LeBron and the Cavs:2018: Got injured2019: Second-round loss to Bucks in 52020: Got injured2021: Got injured, second-round loss to Bucks in 72022: Got swept in first-round by Celtics(via @TommyBeer) https://t.co/GzcoEauvNq

Kyrie Irving will have to do his share of the heavy lifting for Brooklyn in the regular season and also prove his worth once the playoffs start. Many expect him to do just that, but some, like David Aldridge, remain skeptical.

