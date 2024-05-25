"But I'll never tell a lie" - Savannah James posts cryptic IG caption with personal photo dump

LeBron James' wife, Savannah James, recently posted a series of photos to her Instagram story on Friday, May 24. The photo dump included a number of photos from the family's summer, with Bronny James and her daughter Zhuri even appearing in one of the photos. The final picture of Savannah James' story, however, was one that left NBA fans searching for answers.

The final post, which came after a series of upbeat photos showing the four-time NBA champ's wife having fun, was a written message. Along with a peace sign emoji, Savannah James wrote a cryptic message.

"I might tell a joke... but I'll never tell a lie"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Given the nature of Instagram story posts, they cannot be embedded, however, you can see a screenshot of the post below:

@Mrs_Savannahrj (Instagram)

The big question NBA fans have been asking, of course, is who the message could be for, and what it could be about. Of course, without any further context, fans have been left to wonder what she could have meant by the post.

Of course, while the post raised eyebrows, Savannah James has also been focused on her son, Bronny James' NBA draft combine workouts.

Savannah James and LeBron James watch Bronny James' draft combine workout

Ahead of this summer's NBA draft, Bronny James recently took the court in Chicago, Illinois for the combine. The draft combine featured a number of different prospects all competing to improve their draft stock.

Players underwent tests to check body measurements like reach, as well as physical tests to measure various things such as their vertical jump. Of course, the draft combine also featured scrimmages between various NBA hopefuls, including Bronny.

In attendance at the combine were none other than NBA legend LeBron James and his wife Savannah James, who were there to watch their son compete. The Lakers star spoke about the situation on a recent episode of his Mind The Game podcast with JJ Redick.

As he recalled, to be able to watch his son pursue his dream ahead of the NBA draft was something special.

"As a parent, to be able to be there to witness a child of yours start to live out a dream of theirs is something Bronny has always talked about. We asked him plenty of times like, 'What is your end goal?' and his end goal is to be in the NBA.

"To see him almost at that moment for a parent is something that you could just be in awe of because you want your kids to be able to live out their dreams."

The next big step for the James family in regards to Bronny James is the two-night NBA draft, which is set to take place over two nights. Round one of the draft will take place June 26, while the second round will take place the following night.

While it's unclear where Bronny James will end up landing in this year's draft, LeBron James and his wife are sure to be there supporting their son.