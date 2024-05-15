WATCH: LeBron James and wife Savannah turn up at Bronny James' NBA Draft Combine Day 2 looking dashing

NBA superstar and LA Lakers forward LeBron James attended the second day of the draft combine, accompanied by his wife, Savannah. Together, they showed their support for their son, Bronny, who underwent the process of the combine. LeBron and Savannah watched the five-on-five scrimmage where their son had a decent outing.

On day one of the combine, fans saw how Bronny performed on the court in a real-game situation. However, his performance wasn't as impressive as many thought it would be. He only scored four points and grabbed four rebounds during the scrimmage. On the second day, however, he rose to the challenge.

With the support of his parents, Bronny had a great outing in front of many scouts. Watch the video below to see James and his wife enter the building to watch the draft combine scrimmage.

LeBron and Savannah looked proud after the game as Bronny did an in-court postgame interview. Savannah couldn't control herself as she filmed the entire thing.

The young James had a better performance tonight as he had 13 points and shot 40% from the field in 23 minutes of playing time. Bronny was also running the show as the point guard, looking for his teammates and sharing the ball.

Aside from LeBron and his wife, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka was also present at the combine. This could hint at the possibility of the organization drafting Bronny in June.

LeBron James' son talked about his defensive impact after the game

It's known around the league that LeBron James is a capable defender, which is why it isn't surprising to see his son excel on that end of the floor. After his four-point outing in the first combine scrimmage, Bronny shared how the defense will be his calling card once he's in the league.

After his 13-point production on the second day, Bronny doubled down on his defensive impact on the floor.

"I always try to come out and play with the most effort," James said. "I try to play the right way I play hard and I will always play hard and I feel like that shows up on the defensive end."

Bronny's defensive intelligence has been credited by many, even when he was playing at the collegiate level.

Recently, he named Derrick White, Jrue Holiday and Davion Mitchell as the players who he could be in the league. The three players he named are all known for their defensive tenacity and IQ on the floor. Jonathan Wasserman, NBA draft analyst, chimed in and added Deuce McBride of the New York Knicks as the closest player comparison for James.

