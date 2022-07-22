"But I wonder if all the focus on remodeling Herro into Booker Lite has taken him too far from another useful archetype: Klay Thompson" - Zach Lowe on Tyler Herro possibly becoming a 'Klay Thompson-like' player

Zach Lowe carefully delineated Tyler Herro's potential, throwing out a seemingly unlikely comparison with Klay Thompson in one of his articles.

"Herro's statistical profile after three seasons is very similar to McCollum's. Miami needs Herro's playmaking. It will invest in honing those skills."

Heat Nation @HeatNationCom Tyler Herro this season:

22.1 PPG - 5.6 RPG - 3.8 APG

46.5% FG - 40.2% 3PT - 86.7% FT



Devin Booker this season:

22.4 PPG - 5.6 RPG - 4.9 APG

43.7% FG - 38.5% 3PT - 84% FT Tyler Herro this season:22.1 PPG - 5.6 RPG - 3.8 APG 46.5% FG - 40.2% 3PT - 86.7% FT Devin Booker this season: 22.4 PPG - 5.6 RPG - 4.9 APG43.7% FG - 38.5% 3PT - 84% FT https://t.co/MejNGLpufE

"But I wonder if all the focus on remodeling Herro into Booker Lite has taken him too far from another useful archetype: Klay Thompson." (via) ESPN

Comparisons with Booker have died down significantly since Booker finished fourth in MVP voting last season. Herro, on the other hand, is yet to become a consistent starter for his team. Both Booker (drafted 2015) and Herro (drafted 2019) were the 13th overall picks in their respective drafts.

Prior to injuries, Klay Thompson was perhaps the best 3&D player in the league. He boasted an impeccable three-point shot of the catch-and-shoot variety on offense and perimeter guarding on defense.

As Lowe notes in the article, Klay Thompson is an exponentially better defender with an All-Defensive selection under his belt. He also mentions how Tyler Herro's own preferences might get in the way of him elevating his game to mirror that of Thompson's.

"Thompson is a better shooter, with a quicker release and more juice moving off the ball. He's a stouter and more willing screener. Herro may not even want to become this kind of player; he might crave alpha ball handling responsibility." (via) ESPN

Thompson is regarded as one of the three best shooters of all-time. He is unequivocally the best at catch-and-shoot three-point shots. His back-court pairing alongside Stephen Curry is often considered to be the greatest of all-time.

Looking back at Klay Thompson's return

Thompson at the 2022 ESPYs with the award of the comeback athlete of the year.

At the ESPY's, Klay Thompson won the Comeback Athlete of the Year, beating out some formidable competition.

Thompson's return to the NBA was emphatic as the Warriors took on the Cleveland Cavaliers. He blew past Jarrett Allen to take it to the hole for a slam-dunk.

He closed the season averaging 20.4 points per game in 32 games. Thompson averaged 19 points per game in the playoffs, shooting 38.5% from deep. His 30-point performance in Game 6 of the Western Conference semi-finals was perhaps his best performance of the entire season.

Thompson logged his fourth career playoff game with eight made-threes. Three of these four games have been Game 6s, rightfully giving him the moniker "Game 6 Klay."

ESPYS @ESPYS @KlayThompson taps in after winning the "Best Comeback Athlete" award at this year's ESPYS .@KlayThompson taps in after winning the "Best Comeback Athlete" award at this year's ESPYS 👏 https://t.co/gTJUZQXtMQ

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far