"But Jordan threw his support behind LeBron" - Jackie MacMullan opens up on LeBron James' support of Steph Curry when Donald Trump withdrew Warriors' invitation to White House

LeBron James is one of the most socially active players in the NBA. He does not back down from talking about issues related to social injustice and racism and takes a stand for his fellow athletes when needed.

Steph Curry and LeBron James have battled in four consecutive NBA Finals. Although Curry got the better of King James three times, there is no doubt that the 'Kid from Akron' has nothing but respect for the two-time MVP.

He proved so when he called out Donald Trump in 2017 when the former president withdrew the Golden State Warriors' invitation to the White House. The four-time NBA champion sent out a tweet in support of Curry and the Warriors, which read as:

"U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!"

In response to this tweet, Donald Trump decided to diss LeBron James by saying that he loves Mike [Michael Jordan]. He definitely tried to get into James' head as it is known to all that the GOAT debate between Michael Jordan and James has been prevalent for a long time.

MJ is generally not someone who comments on such issues. However, this time he decided to come in support of his fellow athlete. Speaking of Jordan extending his support for James, Jake MacMullan of 'The Ringer' said:

"But Jordan threw his support behind LeBron"

His Airness stated that he supported LeBron and also heaped praise on him for all the good work that he has done for the community. Both of these legends have had an immense impact on the game and are possibly the best to ever grace the court. There may be divided opinions as to who among the two is the greatest, but both have certainly left an ever-lasting impact on the game of basketball.

How impactful has LeBron James' career been to the game of basketball?

LeBron James was one of the most hyped athletes coming out of high school. He was on the cover of Sports Illustrated even before he was a pro and promised to be the next big thing in basketball. As expected, he was the first overall pick in the 2003 draft and from thereon he has never looked back. His game kept getting better and with every passing year, King James was turning into a bigger star in the league.

His move to the Miami Heat was heavily scrutinized, but it was there that he won his first NBA championship. He went on to win three more rings and cemented his name as one of the greatest to ever play the game.

Aside from giving it all on the court, LeBron James has also left a long-lasting effect outside of it. He opened the I believe school in his homeland and it has taken over the lives of many underprivileged kids. Other than that, he also has many other ventures and is constantly looking to help out the people in society.

James makes the best use of his platform by speaking about issues of social injustice and racism. He has inspired many other sports stars to do so and this is what makes him one of the greatest athletes in America. The 37-year-old plans on extending his career for a few more years.

Despite his brilliance, the LA Lakers were knocked out before the play-ins. However, King James is not someone who will back down after this setback. He will be looking to put in more work in the offseason and compete for yet another championship next season.

