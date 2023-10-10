"But you know Thibs": Julius Randle claims Jalen Brunson's 6-minute appearance will soon turn to 35 as Knicks get sharper in pre-season

The New York Knicks just played their first NBA preseason game with Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson looking to polish their chemistry ahead of the new season. Fresh from his 2023 FIBA World Cup stint with Team USA, Brunson was limited to just six minutes, but this did not bother his teammate.

The former Villanova Wildcat was able to contribute seven points and an assist in less than six minutes of playing time before coach Tom Thibodeau pulled him out of the game against the Boston Celtics.

Julus Randle played more, logging in almost 13 minutes and dropping 10 points and four rebounds as the Knicks picked up a preseason victory against the Boston Celtics, 114-107, at Madison Square Garden.

Many fans were hoping that Jalen Brunson would play more, but Julius Randle justified why he was substituted early:

"He played in the World Cup. ... He’s got his legs under him. But you know Thibs. We’ll be playing 35 minutes here pretty soon," said Randle as reported by Knicks beat writer, Fred Katz.

The Knicks will play three more preseason games and will be on the road to face the Minnesota Timberwolves next on Sunday, October 15. They will also have another preseason matchup with the Celtics, capping it off with a game against the Washington Wizards before gearing up for the regular season.

Julius Randle dictates New York Knicks' intensity in training camp

Julius Randle is likely the key for the New York Knicks to move up to the elite level in the NBA. Finishing fifth in the NBA Eastern Conference last year, this team was able to move up to the conference semi-finals before losing to the Miami Heat in six games.

As the new NBA season unfolds, coach Thibodeau sees Randle as the team's leader and he shows it in practice by going hard on his teammates:

“Listen, whether you see Julius in a game or you see him in practice, you’re gonna see the same intensity. And guys like that, they don’t have to turn it on and off, and that’s what’s made him who he is.”

The New York Knicks open the regular season against the Boston Celtics on the road on October 26. Their first home game is scheduled for October 27 against the Atlanta Hawks.