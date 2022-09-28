“But the outside world has made it a lot bigger than it actually is” - Russell Westbrook speaks out on his relationship with Patrick Beverley

LA Lakers superstar Russell Westbrook has a long-standing feud with new signing Patrick Beverley. While this may be a cause of concern for many, the 9x All-Star suggested that the two have moved on and share a good relationship now.

Their rivalry started years ago when Beverley committed a hard foul on Westbrook during a game. The foul led to a serious injury for Westbrook, with the former MVP forced to sit out for an extended period of time.

Both players are known for their aggression and intensity on the floor. At the Lakers' training camp, Westbrook explained his relationship with Beverley:

"I'm an easygoing guy. I don't hold grudges against anybody. Life is too short, man. We've been blessed with too many opportunities and platforms to be walking around and holding grudges and different things of that nature.

"The mutual respect has always been there. Yes, we've got into it. We've got into it with a lot of other people too. But the outside world has made it a lot bigger than it actually is. And I just continue doing the right thing and eventually all good things in store will come out."

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN "I don't hold grudges against anybody. Life is too short... The outside world has made it a lot bigger than it actually is." - Russell Westbrook on his relationship with Pat Beverly.

Beverley has been equally vocal about the respect he has for Westbrook. He recently mentioned that if had to chose a "best friend" on the team, it would be Russ.

NBA TV @NBATV



Pat Bev discusses his relationship with Westbrook



"If it was a best friend on the team & everyone asked me to pick right now, I would say Russ." Pat Bev discusses his relationship with Westbrook

With positive vibes in the locker room, having Beverley and Westbrook on good terms will be a big boost for the Lakers.

Russell Westbrook will have a point to prove to the LA Lakers

Russell Westbrook looks on at the game

After a miserable outing with the LA Lakers last season, Russell Westbrook has a point to prove this year.

New head coach Darvin Ham is willing to trust Russ and believes both him and Beverley are going to be nightmares for opposing teams.

Westbrook has always been known for his "team-first" approach to the game. Considering his new role under Darvin Ham, the 9x All-Star will have to make significant changes to his game.

Hoopsview @hoopsview



“I’m all-in on whatever it takes for this team to win.”



Russell Westbrook on his second season with the Lakers: "I'm all-in on whatever it takes for this team to win."

Westbrook appears to be working out on his game this offseason. A few videos of the guard working on his 3-point shooting went viral recently. It will be interesting to see if his new shooting form translates into success on the court.

Swish Cultures @swishcultures_ Lebron, AD, and Russell Westbrook have a 3 point contest at practice

The Lakers play their first preseason game against the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 4.

