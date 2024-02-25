"But he won't pay for Pandora without ads?": NBA fans in awe of LeBron James buying $100k painting for wife Savannah James 

LeBron James once bought a $100k painting from a restaurant for his wife Savannah James. The story, recently narrated by his former teammate Michael Beasley, saw the 4x NBA champion having dinner with his teammates at an Italian restaurant. One of the paintings made by a renowned artist fascinated him.

He soon called Savannah, asking her to pose like the person in the frame, and later asked the restaurant owner if he could buy the painting. Beasley ended his story by saying James was probably the "most romantic player" in the league.

You can watch the clip below:

As for fans, they were left in awe with Beasley's story. However, one of them managed to sneak in a joke:

"But he won't pay for Pandora without ads? Come on king"

NBA fans were in awe of LeBron James' purchase of a $100k painting

James and his wife Savannah's love story dates back to their high school days in Akron, Ohio, and they have been inseparable since. The former was always with James as he charted a successful basketball career from starring at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School all the way now that he is in his 21st year in the league.

The two married in 2013 and have three children together — Bronny, Bryce Maximus, and Zhuri Nova.

LeBron James had rich praises for his wife at the 2023 ESPYS

Adding to Michael Beasley's comment on LeBron James being a romantic star, the latter, who has always been vocal about his love for Savannah, had earlier heaped praises on the stage at the 2023 ESPYS.

“If any of y’all know her — I know that there’s a few people in here that know her — you know she doesn’t ever do s— like this, ever. And the fact that I’m loving it that y’all get to see the queen that I live with every day. Kudos to you, baby. For our family, no one has sacrificed more and more hard work to support this family more than you and I appreciate you for that, love you.”

There have been ample instances when the LA Lakers star has taken to social media to show appreciation for his wife.

This season, he will be banking on her support as the 39-year-old looks to win his fifth NBA title and his second with the Lakers. On the season front, LeBron James has been on a tear, winning MVP of the In-Season Tournament and making his 20th All-Star appearance. Now, as the regular season enters the business end, he will be keen to push LA to the playoffs.