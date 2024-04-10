"But s*x with minors is okay": NBA fans chastise Adam Silver for branding Jontay Porter's betting scandal as a 'cardinal sin'

The NBA's 2023-24 season has been plagued with controversies, and Jontay Porter's alleged betting issues are just the latest. The Toronto Raptors big man is currently under investigation after it was noticed that there were some irregularities regarding his prop bets.

While the league has yet to provide an update regarding the Porter investigation, league commissioner Adam Silver said that the accusations surrounding him are a "cardinal sin."

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With Silver reiterating that getting involved in the betting scene is the biggest error a player can make, fans decided to recall some problems that struck the league lately.

"Ah yes, but Miles Bridges is still out here hooping after breaking the breaks off his gf but gambling is where all the big leagues draw the line," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

"But Josh Giddey can stay in the NBA?" Asked @D26034482, referring to the allegations surrounding the OKC Thunder guard.

"But having s*x with a minor or assaulting your partner is okay," @J_ochoa10 said, referencing two issues in one tweet.

Expand Tweet

"Silver is pretty much encouraging this behavior with how trash the NBA has been about sports betting," @MIFSTASMIFF said, ultimately pinning the blame on the commissioner.

"They shamelessly promote gambling onto the public and help destroy people’s lives but when a player participates it’s a “cardinal sin,” Silver should look at himself and the morals of the NBA promoting gambling themselves and then talk about a real cardinal sin," @SamStoller13 added.

"I thought Ime Udoka committed the cardinal sin in Boston," wondered @brad_altman, opposing Adam Silver's view.

Expand Tweet

What exactly are the accusations against Jontay Porter?

As per an ESPN article from David Purdum, Brian Windhorst and Adrian Wojnarowski, there is more than one instance wherein some betting irregularities were noticed regarding Jontay Porter's prop bets.

Two specific games were noted as the center of the league's investigation, against the LA Clippers on Jan. 26 and against the Sacramento Kings on Mar. 20.

On Jan. 26, the Raptors center played for 4:24 seconds. During that time, Porter was able to grab three rebounds and he had one assist. He scored no points or attempted any shots for that matter. As such, he hit the under on every prop and DraftKings reported that his three-point shots attempted were the biggest winner that day.

On Mar. 20, Jontay Porter saw 2:43 seconds of action. During that time, he grabbed two rebounds, both being offensive boards. He also attempted one shot but missed. He came away with zeroes on points and assists as a result.

Similar to the earlier incident when the Raptors played the Clippers, Porter's prop bets were the biggest winners for Mar. 20.

These irregularities were what triggered the league's investigation. So far, the NBA has yet to provide an update on what they've found.

Who is Jontay Porter?

Some might now be wondering just who Jontay Porter is. He isn't a superstar or a household name in the NBA.

The latest player to get involved in a scandal is the brother of Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr.

Despite going undrafted in 2019, he ended up signing as an unrestricted free agent with the Memphis Grizzlies. He was waived in 2021 after only playing 11 career games in Memphis.

He played in the G-League in 2022 and most of 2023 before signing a two-way contract with the Raptors in Dec. 2023. This meant he could play for both the main roster and the team's G-Leauge affiliate.