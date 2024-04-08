"But Sixers got fined $100,000?" - NBA fans question disparity between New York Knicks & 76ers' fine for violating injury policy

The New York Knicks were fined $25,000 by the NBA, the league announced. The fine was given after the Knicks violated injury reporting rules, having mishandled the injury status of Mitchell Robinson.

According to the league, the Knicks did not properly list Robinson’s availability ahead of their Mar. 27 game against the Toronto Raptors. Robinson played in the game despite being listed as “Out” on the initial injury report.

Fans are reacting to the news, with many perplexed at why the Knicks were only fined $25K while the Philadelphia 76ers were fined $100K for a similar offense.

“But the Sixers got fined $100,000????” one fan wrote.

Others wanted a harsher punishment, with one fan demanding a playoff ban in this tweet.

“Strip them of the playoffs,” one fan wrote.

Other fans are fed up with the NBA’s new attempt at regulating injury status and resting star players this season. This fan pointed out that the OKC Thunder were not fined after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sat out multiple games only to come back to play a single game against the Knicks, as seen here.

“Nah corny but Gilgeous Alexander can come back for one game and take off the next 3. Just to play the Knicks. Nah not buying it,” the fan wrote.

One New York Knicks fan was behind the team. He thinks the league was wrong for fining the Knicks at all in this tweet.

“I remember them saying he was probable the league are bunch of haters,” one fan wrote.

New York Knicks roster update

The New York Knicks have dealt with a lot of injuries in the second half of the season. They were missing three starters for multiple weeks. However, Jalen Brunson and company kept the team afloat during this time and the Knicks are still in the top five of the East. Brunson has scored at least 30 points in five of his last six games.

They are battling to have home court in the first round of the playoffs. Either way, they will likely avoid the play-in tournament.

OG Anunoby returned to the lineup on Friday, logging a full game’s worth of minutes in Sunday’s win against the Bucks. While he struggled, he should be healthy for the playoffs.

Mitchell Robinson returned in late March for his first game since early December. He's been playing limited minutes since his return as Isaiah Hartenstein has taken the starter role. However, Robinson should be available for playoff minutes.

Julius Randle will miss the remainder of the season, having undergone shoulder surgery, so the New York Knicks will be without their other All-Star for the playoffs.