"By the end of his career he could be the best ever" - Former Most Improved Player winner betting high on Luka Doncic's future

Luka Doncic is already counted among the NBA's best players. Just four years into his NBA career, Doncic is a three-time All-Star. In the 2022 playoffs, he led the Mavericks to their first playoff series win since 2011 and advanced to the Western Conference Finals. Former Most Improved Player Goran Dragic has high praise for his Slovenian teammate. Before Slovenia's quarter-final game against Poland, Dragic said:

"I think he is the best player in the world. He is only 23 years old and he is playing like a veteran. He could score even 40 points in every game."

Dragic also said Doncic can do it all out on the floor:

"He plays the game at his rhythm, he is very big, he can shoot, he can pass, he can rebound. I don't know what else we can say about Luka, he is like… an astronaut."

Dragic made his bold prediction about Doncic:

"I think he could be [the best player in history]. He is still very young, but if he stays healthy and plays a long more time I think that by the end of his career he could be the best ever."

Luka Doncic is dominating EuroBasket 2022

Doncic was sensational in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. He averaged 31.7 points, 9.8 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game in the postseason. Doncic has continued with that form at EuroBasket 2022.

In six appearances for Slovenia in the competition, Luka Doncic is averaging 28.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.5 rebounds per game. He is second in scoring and ranks among the top-10 players in assists in the competition.

Doncic also put up the highest score of the tournament. He dropped 47 points against France in a group game on September 7. Doncic also had seven rebounds and five assists in the same game.

Doncic's play increases Slovenia's chances of defending their 2017 EuroBasket title, where Dragic was crowned MVP. Dragic said he enjoys playing with Doncic:

"I wish I was younger so I could play more time with him. We've only played one EuroBasket together, this is the second one. For me, it's different. I am 36, Luka is in his prime, but I am enjoying every moment."

Basketball fans can watch Dragic and Luka Doncic play when Slovenia faces Poland in their quarter-final encounter on September 14 at 2:20 PM EST.

