"By that logic Paul George can play for Serbia": Fans react to D'Angelo Russell potentially snubbing Team USA for wife's country

Instead of trying to compete for a spot on Team USA, Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell has shown an interest in competing for Lithuania in the 2028 Olympics.

Three new roster spots will likely open up on Team USA for the 2028 Olympics with LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry all expected to retire. But Russell isn't projected to be selected as a replacement.

Chicago rookie Matas Buzelis' parents reportedly brought up the idea of Russell playing for Lithuania to President Gitanas Nauseda. With Russell's wife being Lithuanian, and the couple having two children together, he could qualify for naturalized citizenship.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

From the sounds of things, Russell is interested, and according to Lithuanian Basketball Federation president Mindaugas Balciunas, the two sides have spoken about the situation. The hurdle, however, is the fact that FIBA allows one naturalized player per team, and Lithuania already has Ignas Brazeikis.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Despite that, the news has spread like wildfire through the NBA community and fans are chiming in with their opinions.

@BasketNews - Instagram comments

@BasketNews - Instagram comments

@BasketNews - Instagram comments

Others weighed in with some finding humor in the situation while others offering their perspective:

@BasketNews - Instagram comments

@BasketNews - Instagram comments

@BasketNews - Instagram comments

Will D'Angelo Russell play for Lithuania in the 2028 Olympics? Looking at what the Lithuanian government has said about the situation

As previously mentioned, D'Angelo Russell can only join the Lithuanian national team for the 2028 Paris Olympics if there is a space open for a naturalized citizen. Currently, that spot goes to Ignas Brazdeikis, a 25-year-old Lithuanian-Canadian who played NCAA basketball at Michigan before being drafted 47th in the 2019 NBA Draft.

After splitting time between the New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic from 2019-2022, Brazdeikis took his talents overseas. In 2023, he won the Lithuanian LKL Championship along with the King Mindaugas Cup.

Given that, and the fact that he's only 25, it seems unlikely that Lithuania would remove him from the roster to make space for D'Angelo Russell. However, reporter Rokas Pakenas from '15min' relayed a statement from President Gitanas Nauseda's representatives:

"The President's institution is aware of the player and his connection to Lithuania, but formal citizenship procedures haven't been started yet."

Lithuania still has some time to figure things out before the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. However, by that time, Russell will be 32 whereas Brazdeikis will only be 29.

Given that, and Brazdeikis' status as an LKL Champion, only time will tell how things play out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback