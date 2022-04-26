“By the time they get to Game 7, them sphincter’s gonna be so tight” - Charles Barkley isn't confident Philadelphia 76ers can beat Raptors following Game 5 loss at home

Inside The NBA analyst Charles Barkley isn't fully convinced that the Philadelphia 76ers can beat the Toronto Raptors in their 2022 playoffs first-round series. The 76ers wasted back-to-back opportunities to advance to the next round with defeats in Games 4 and 5.

Philadelphia will have another shot at bagging a series win in the next match. However, that fixture is scheduled to take place on the road.

Doc Rivers' men do not have any momentum, having endured back-to-back losses, which increases the odds of this series turning into a seven-game contest.

Here's what former NBA MVP Charles Barkley said regarding the Philadelphia 76ers' chances of advancing to the next round on TNT's Inside The NBA show:

"Anytime you get a chance to close the game out, it's two times to close out, one on the road and one at home. When you've got a chance to close the game out at home, you better freaking do it."

Barkley continued:

"Because what's happening now, what Imma tell you, Shaq agrees with me, they're (76ers) not gonna win Game 6 in Toronto. By the time they get to Game 7, them sphincter's gonna be so tight.. there'll be so much pressure on them boys in Philly for Game 7."

Why the Philadelphia 76ers have been struggling against the Toronto Raptors in the last two games

The Philadelphia 76ers had a solid chance of winning this first-round series. Many expected them to sweep the Toronto Raptors after going 3-0 up. However, they've taken their foot off the gas over their last two games.

The Sixers haven't played with intensity in either of those matches, which led to their eventual losses in those fixtures.

Joel Embiid isn't 100% healthy as he is playing through a thumb injury. The 28-year-old registered 20 points and eight rebounds in Game 4. He then recorded 21 points and 11 rebounds in Game 5.

James Harden hasn't been able to rediscover his mojo either. The former MVP award winner has managed 19.3 points per game on just 37% shooting from the floor in this series so far.

With Embiid struggling to play through his injury, the Philadelphia 76ers need Harden to increase his output scoring-wise and help them prevail against the Raptors.

If Embiid and Harden's struggles continue, Charles Barkley's prediction regarding the 76ers' chances of winning Game 6 might just come true.

