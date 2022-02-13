"C'mon now puppeteers...there's no guilt that I feel" - Kyrie Irving gets irked at the media and gives a strongly-worded response when asked about feeling guilty regarding his vaccination status

Kyrie Irving remains a part-time player for the Brooklyn Nets, unable to play in any home games due to the city's vaccination mandate.

During the postgame interview after losing to the Miami Heat on Saturday, Irving confessed that he wasn't guilty over his inability to play home games. His statement also highlighted his contempt for having to face this penalty only because he represents Brooklyn.

As per Nick Friedell, an NBA reporter for ESPN, Irving, while addressing reporters, said:

"C'mon now puppeteers...there's no guilt that I feel. I'm the only player that has to deal with this in New York City because I play there. If I was anywhere else in another city then it probably wouldn't be the same circumstances."

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell Kyrie says he doesn't feel guilty when he's away from Nets. "There's no guilt that I feel. I'm the only player that has to deal with this in New York City because I play there. If I was anywhere else in another city then it probably wouldn't be the same circumstances." Kyrie says he doesn't feel guilty when he's away from Nets. "There's no guilt that I feel. I'm the only player that has to deal with this in New York City because I play there. If I was anywhere else in another city then it probably wouldn't be the same circumstances."

As per his statement, it seems that Kyrie Irving believes the liability of his absence during home games falls on the vaccination mandate of the state of New York rather than his decision to remain unvaccinated. New York's mandate allows even unvaccinated players from other teams to play games at Barclays Center and Madison Square Garden. However, players representing teams based out of NYC cannot play home games unless vaccinated.

DaveEarly @DavidEarly "C'mon now puppeteers...there's no guilt that I feel, I'm the only player that has to deal with this in NYC 'because I play there. If I was anywhere else ...then it probably wouldn't be the same circumstances."



-Kyrie Irving on vax mandates. "C'mon now puppeteers...there's no guilt that I feel, I'm the only player that has to deal with this in NYC 'because I play there. If I was anywhere else ...then it probably wouldn't be the same circumstances."-Kyrie Irving on vax mandates. https://t.co/wx7PPMMVVd

The NBA world has found itself in a heated debate since this mandate was inititated. Other cities that also require home players to be fully vaccinated include the New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors. Kyrie Irving, in addition to being ineligible to play at the Barclays Centers, also cannot play against the Knicks and the Toronto Raptors.

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets still at odds

Of the 21 games that Brooklyn has played since after Irving's return, Uncle Drew has played only 14. Of those seven missed games, the Nets have won only two. While Irving remains a part-time player, Steve Nash and his team suffered in the absence of their star attacker Kevin Durant.

They are on an 11 game losing streak, the longest for the franchise since it moved to Brooklyn. In all honesty, Irving's performance in the matches he was allowed to play has been nothing short of magical. Despite making such a late-season debut, he quickly began to dominate opponents on the offensive end.

Also Read Article Continues below

Irving is currently averaging 24.1 points 36.2 minutes per game. He also lands at least 2.5 threes on a nightly basis. In the last two games, he scored 29 and 31 points, while landing a combined 16 of his 17 free throws. With Ben Simmons now joining the squad, Uncle Drew will have an able playmaker and defender taking some of the pressure off him on the court.

Edited by Arnav