Cade Cunningham Stats Tonight: How did Pistons All-Star fare against Sacramento Kings? (Apr. 7)

Cade Cunningham's well-rested Detroit Pistons faced the road-weary Sacramento Kings, who capped off their six-game road trip on Monday. The Pistons entered the game assured of a slot in the playoffs but still looking to improve their standings. Instead of resting the All-Star guard, they started him against the visiting team.
Cunningham came on fire, making 4 of 6 shots in the opening minutes. He scored the Pistons' first six points and finished the first quarter with eight points and two assists. Cunningham might gotten more than two dimes had his teammates been more efficient from behind the arc.
The former No. 1 pick fizzled in the second quarter, missing all but one of his five shots. Cunningham's only made field goal was a layup off a nifty pass from Malik Beasley. The Pistons shrugged off the point guard's rough shooting in the period to grab a 72-62 lead at halftime.
Cade Cunningham regained his shooting touch in the third quarter. After missing multiple shots from rainbow distance, he concentrated his attack inside the paint where he was 4-for-4. Cunningham was the lone bright spot as the Detroit Pistons lost the quarter 35-22 to trail the Sacramento Kings 97-94 with a quarter left to play.
