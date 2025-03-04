Cade Cunningham stats tonight: How did Pistons star fare against Utah? (Mar. 3)

Cade Cunningham and the surging Detroit Pistons defeated the Utah Jazz 134-106 on Monday at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Cunningham led the Pistons, finishing with 29 points, nine assists and four steals. He shot 12-for-24 (50.0%), including 1-for-8 from the beyond the arc. He went perfect from the charity stripe in four attempts.

The Pistons won their second consecutive game and nine of their last 10. They improved to 35-27 and strengthened their hold of the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference. They are just half a game behind fourth-placed Milwaukee Bucks (34-25).

In their most recent match, Detroit won against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, 115-94. Cunningham had 15 points in that game, including nine in the crucial fourth period.

In 56 games this season, the former first-overall pick is averaging 25.2 points, 9.4 assists and 6.2 rebounds on 45.7% shooting (36.4% from the 3-point line).

On Monday, the Pistons held a 20-point halftime lead over Utah, 67-47. Cunningham led all scorers with 17 points on 7-for-14 shooting (1-for-6 on 3-pointers). He also had four assists, two steals and two turnovers in nearly 16 minutes of action.

In the third quarter, Cunningham had eight points, three assists, a rebound and a steal. He shot 3-for-7 in more than 10 minutes of action. Detroit had a 98-77 lead heading into the fourth.

Cunningham played around three minutes in the final quarter to put the finishing touches on the game. He played a total of 30:24 minutes.

Cade Cunningham stats tonight

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Cade Cunningham 29 1 9 4 0 6 12-24 1-8 4-4 16

NBA legend Carmelo Anthony praises Cade Cunningham amid Pistons surge

NBA legend and 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony praised Cade Cunningham for leading the Detroit Pistons into possibly a playoff berth this season.

In a video posted on Sunday, Anthony said on "7PM in Brooklyn" that he recognized that Cunningham has found his pace this season. The 23-year-old has battled several injuries as his team struggled mightily in previous years.

"He's starting to find his pace, find his flow, find his speed, his confidence," Anthony said (Timestamp: 2:00). "He's shooting the ball, like he's doing sh*t that's like, 'I'm here. I'm letting you n***as know I'm here.' As a result, they're winning."

Cade Cunningham and the Pistons hold the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 35-27 record. They are five games ahead of the first Play-In spot. After several rough losing seasons, Detroit has the opportunity to secure a playoff berth for the first time since 2018-19.

