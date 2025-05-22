Caitlin Clark establishes Pacers as the 'greatest comeback team' after scintillating 17-pt comeback

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified May 22, 2025 03:25 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks - Source: Imagn
Caitlin Clark establishes Pacers as the 'greatest comeback team' after scintillating 17-pt comeback - Image Source: Imagn

Caitlin Clark was just as shocked as the rest of the basketball world after Tyrese Haliburton and Aaron Nesmith fueled a dramatic Indiana Pacers comeback, erasing a double-digit fourth-quarter deficit to stun the New York Knicks 138-135 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Nesmith knocked down six consecutive 3-pointers to chip away at what had been a 15-point Knicks lead with 4:55 left, and Haliburton sent the game to overtime with a miraculous stepback jumper at the buzzer. Though it bounced off the rim and in, it was ruled a 2-pointer.

Even before the Pacers closed out the win in overtime, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark was already celebrating her NBA counterparts.

“PACERS ARE THE GREATEST COMEBACK TEAM I’VE EVER SEEN,” she wrote.
The Pacers have embraced the underdog role throughout the playoffs, upsetting the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round and eliminating the Milwaukee Bucks in the first.

Game 2 against the Knicks tips off Friday at 8 p.m. ET.

