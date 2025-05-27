"Caitlin Clark got a haircut" - NBA fans roast Tyrese Haliburton's pregame outfit ahead of Pacers vs Knicks clash

Tyrese Haliburton's tunnel fit for Game 4 against the New York Knicks didn't sit well with the NBA fans. The Indiana Pacers star arrived in a gray blazer over a black polo T-shirt and a pair of loose knee-length shorts.

It can be said that the outfit didn't appeal to many fans on social media. Reacting to the post by the NBA, the fans roasted the Pacers star for his horrible fit.

Reacting to the post, some of the fans said that Tyrese Haliburton looked like WNBA star Caitlin Clark in that outfit.

"Caitlin Clark got a haircut."

"Caitlin Clark fit," another fan wrote.

Another fan roasted Haliburton, alluding to him being ranked No. 1 in the overrated players list.

"I liked him better when he was overrated. lol."

Another fan wanted the Knicks to win just because of the fit.

"That fit pissed me off for no reason 😂 I hope the Knicks win this shit," the fan wrote.

Fans react to Tyrese Haliburton's outfit. (Credits: IG/NBA)

Some fans wanted the Pacers to lose because of Tyrese Haliburton's bad tunnel fit.

"Indiana has to lose tonight for that outfit!"

"You deserve to lose b/c of that outfit alone!"

"No way the pacers can get a win tonight with an outfit like that. This series will be tied after tonight just cause Haliburton wore this outfit."

A fan roasted Haliburton for dressing poorly despite being a millionaire.

"$20 million a year and he dresses like that," the fan wrote.

Tyrese Haliburton receives big news ahead of Game 4 against Knicks

After two consecutive wins at Madison Square Garden, the Indiana Pacers lost Game 3 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. With the Knicks boosted with some hope, Game 4 is a must-win for Tyrese Haliburton and Co.

Ahead of Game 4, Haliburton received some big, encouraging news. Per Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers team has allowed John Haliburton to attend the Pacers' home games against the Knicks. However, he will have to contend with watching the games from Indiana's seat.

The news came days after Charles Barkley requested that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and the Pacers front office let Haliburton attend his son's game.

"It’s time to let Mr. Haliburton back in the building," Barkley said. "Adam, I’m asking you, hey, my man paid his dues. He did something really, really stupid, but he’s been punished."

The team from Indiana banned John Haliburton from attending games after the Pacers' series win against the Milwaukee Bucks. Following Game 5, he rushed to the court and stood in front of Giannis Antetokounmpo with a towel displaying Tyrese Haliburton's face.

John Haliburton has been his son's biggest supporter since the Pacers star stepped on the basketball court. While the NBA star admonished his father's actions in the media, it will be emotionally encouraging for Haliburton to finally have his father cheering him, although not from the sidelines.

