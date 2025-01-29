Caitlin Clark inclined to reject NBA All-Star 3-point shooting contest participation with Steph Curry for one reason: Report 

After Sabrina Ionescu competed at NBA All-Star weekend last year, Caitlin Clark emerged as a name many wanted to see in the future. While the interest is there, recent reports suggest that it might not be taking place this year.

In recent weeks, there have been rumors about the NBA wanting to add to its WNBA/NBA showdown from last year. Ionescu and Curry would partake again, with Klay Thompson and Clark also being added to the mix. This moment would be even more special considering All-Star weekend will be in Golden State this year.

According to the Sports Business Journal, the NBA reached out to Caitlin Clark about partaking in a three-point contest at All-Star weekend. However, the Indiana Fever star is disinclined to participate. That said, the report did cite that both sides are still in the process of negotiation.

SBJ noted that Clark turned down the opportunity because she didn't want to shoot off a ball rack.

Sources said Clark is not interested in shooting 3-pointers off of a ball rack -- considering her practice regimen consists only of catch-and-shoot 3-pointers or shots off the dribble -- and, unless she is persuaded otherwise, she will decline the invitation.

With roughly three weeks until All-Star weekend, the league has some time to try and convince the emerging WNBA star to have a change of heart. The Saturday night festivities are slated for February 15th.

Caitlin Clark has opted to stay away from basketball limelight after hectic season

Following a hectic 2024 that included her final college season and rookie campaign in the pros, Caitlin Clark was looking forward to the downtime of the offseason. Her turning down the opportunity to compete in All-Star weekend is her latest move to cut down on her time in the basketball spotlight.

This historic moment is now the second big opportunity she’s respectfully declined in the offseason. She was also heavily sought out by Unrivaled but opted not to play in the league’s inaugural season. While she is turning down these opportunities, it doesn’t mean Caitlin Clark isn’t working to improve her game.

Since the 2024 season ended, the Indiana Fever have posted a handful of clips of their star guard in the gym training. The most recent one was last week on Clark’s birthday.

Clark has made the most of her free time in the offseason, partaking in countless things to decompress from a hectic first season in the pros. She’s tapped into one of her biggest hobbies outside of basketball, golf.

The All-Star guard has also been caught in the spotlight with celebrities, recently catching a Kansas City Chiefs playoff game with Taylor Swift. Taking the time for herself should bode well for Clark as she ramps up for her sophomore campaign in the WNBA.

