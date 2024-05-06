"Called this S***" - Jimmy Butler hyped as Lando Norris bags his first ever Grand Prix

Jimmy Butler didn't leave Miami after his team lost to the Boston Celtics 4-1 in the first round of the playoffs. An MCL in his right knee, which he suffered in the play-in tournament against the Philadelphia 76ers, kept “Jimmy Buckets” on the sidelines. Butler desperately wanted to return, but his knee just refused to cooperate.

Butler was at the Miami International Autodrome on Sunday to join thousands of fans, including some celebrities, to watch the F1 Grand Prix. The six-time NBA All-Star had a very big reason why he hasn’t left the city yet for a well-deserved vacation in the offseason. He badly wanted to see McLaren’s Lando Norris perform on the racetrack.

As if on cue, Norris delivered the biggest win of his racing career, beating the favorite and pole leader Max Verstappen of Red Bull. Butler promptly went on Instagram to post:

“@landonorris I called this s***”

Jimmy Butler called a Lando Norris win on Sunday's Miami F1 Grand Prix.

Jimmy Butler also shared a clip of him predicting Lando Norris’ win to back up his claim. The Heat star added in the video that he didn’t have any hot takes for Sunday’s event. He just wants Norris to sweep every race.

Butle's prediction was spot on and he has the clip to prove it.

Norris became just the second driver to keep Max Verstappen from zooming to the finish line in 2024. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz also held off the Red Bull ace in the Australian Grand Prix. Butler had his eye on the British-Belgian racer despite the odds, and his prediction was spot-on.

Jimmy Butler could have shown Lando Norris the places to celebrate in Miami

Lando Norris couldn’t stop smiling at the podium after securing the first Formula One win of his career. Before Sunday, he couldn’t do anything about the “Lando No-Wins” troll his fellow drivers and some fans had been throwing at him.

Norris was so happy that he told the audience that he wasn’t going to sleep and would instead celebrate. Jimmy Butler could have come to his rescue and taken him to the right places.

Maybe the two connected, as “Jimmy Buckets” is unabashedly a big fan. They might have gotten together at some point to lend Norris a hand in the celebration. It wouldn’t have hurt Norris to have the reigning Eastern Conference Finals MVP by his side in South Beach to have fun.

Lando Norris would have preferred he got his first F1 win in Silverstone, perhaps the most iconic racetrack. But, it was in Miami that he broke through, and Max Verstappen told him it’s much better celebrating the win in the city.

Jimmy Butler might not have been such a bad guide to Miami’s A-list places to hang out after a big win.