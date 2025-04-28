"Can be anything but you can't be me": Dillon Brooks' girlfriend Mirna Habib flaunts stylish all-white outfit with matching $32,550 bag

Dillon Brooks' girlfriend Mirna Habib flaunted her elegant taste in fashion with an all-white outfit and a luxury handbag. On Monday, the Houston Rockets star's girlfriend shared a couple of pictures from her dinner outing.

Ad

The fashion influencer and model added an extra flair to her pictures with a self-centric caption.

"You can be anything but you can’t be me," Habib wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The post featured five pictures, with the cover image being a portrait featuring the model. In the pictures, Dillon Brooks' girlfriend is seen wearing a sleeveless white one-piece dress with big buttons in the torso section.

The second picture featured a close shot of her luxury handbag. The bag featured in the picture is a Hermes Bleu Brume Epsom Sellier Kelly. It is one of the latest iterations of the Kelly lineup of Hermes handbags, which has been very popular among luxury accessories shoppers.

Ad

It is listed for $32,660 on Madison Avenue Couture, a website dealing in luxury accessories and goods.

According to the product's description on the e-commerce website, the handbag is made from Epsom leather and features gold hardware in certain sections. Tonal stitching had been used to complete the handbag's build, while the interior is lined with Bleu Brume chevre leather.

Dillon Brooks' girlfriend Mirna Habib expressed support for the Rockets ahead of the Warriors series

Dillon Brooks' girlfriend Mirna Habib expressed her support for the Rockets ahead of their first-round playoff series against the Warriors. On April 19, the fashion influencer and model shared a picture of herself sporting casual Rockets gear on her Instagram story.

Ad

She expressed her thoughts on the picture in a two-word caption.

"Playoffs Mood."

Dillon Brooks supports the Rockets on her IG story. (Credits: @babymirnz/Instagram)

In the picture, Habib is seen sitting in a car while holding her red T-shirt around the neck, showing off the Rockets graphic on the shirt's front. Since that showing of support from Dillon Brooks' girlfriend, the Rockets have played three games in the series against the Steph Curry-led Warriors.

Ad

They lost the first game in the series on April 20 but made a comeback in the series to tie to record 1-1 on Wednesday. However, the Warriors gained the upper hand once again and defeated the Houston-based team in Game 3 on Saturday to lead the series with a 2-1 record.

On Monday, the Rockets will be on the road again to play in a crucial Game 4. The game will be held at Chase Center and is scheduled to tip off at 10 p.m. EDT.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Avi Shravan Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.



Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.



Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore. Know More