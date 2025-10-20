  • home icon
  • "Can we all drop peanut butter emojis?": Former Eagles LB snaps on air as Joy Taylor's viral analogy derails discussion on Kevin Durant 

"Can we all drop peanut butter emojis?": Former Eagles LB snaps on air as Joy Taylor's viral analogy derails discussion on Kevin Durant 

By Rob Andrew Lo
Modified Oct 20, 2025 12:30 GMT
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles-Minicamp - Source: Imagn
Former Eagles LB snaps on air as Joy Taylor's viral analogy and Fox Sports’ mention derails discussion on Kevin Durant - Source: Imagn

Former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Emmanuel Acho believed Kevin Durant's legacy remained lacking after failing to win a championship when he was still with the OKC Thunder for the first eight years of his career.

According to Acho, not winning a title in OKC is a weakness in Durant's legacy, especially now that the Thunder won one with the reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander last season.

"I think one of the biggest legacy marks in KD's career is not winning a chip for the Thunder," Acho said. "Especially now that Shai has won one. Obviously, we know that though KD is the most talented Thunder ever, Shay Gilgeous-Alexander is the greatest Thunder ever because he brought a championship to Oklahoma City."
However, during the discussion on Durant's legacy, online comments interrupted Acho as fans of the show reignited a viral analogy for Joy Taylor, who was once linked with Acho for having a sexual relationship during their time at Fox Sports.

The chats included peanut butter emojis, a recall from NBA analyst Jason Whitlock, who called her "peanut butter skin" earlier this year.

"So look, chat, can we all drop little peanut butter emojis, and then can we move on like adults," Acho said.
The revelation between Taylor and Acho happened in January this year, when a former hairdresser at Fox Sports alleged them of having a sexual relationship to advance Taylor's career.

The two have since kept themselves isolated from the issue.

Emmanuel Acho says Thunder's championship has an asterisk because of Tyrese Haliburton injury

Emmanuel Acho believed the Thunder's 2025 NBA championship should have an asterisk, following the injury of Indiana Pacers' superstar Tyrese Haliburton in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

According to Acho, fans will never know who the real best team is because of Haliburton's torn Achilles.

“I don’t know if we will ever know if the best team won the NBA Finals," he said. "And I don’t just say this as a fan. I don’t just say this as somebody who supports Tyrese Haliburton. I say this as somebody who experientially lived it."
“The Thunder won that game, shout out to the Thunder. But did the best team win that game? We’ll never know."

Haliburton scored nine points in the first quarter of Game 7 before falling with the injury. He is expected to miss the entirety of the 2025-2026 NBA season.

Meanwhile, the Thunder is fielding the same core players from their championship team in the upcoming season as they look to be the first team in nearly a decade to snag back-to-back titles.

Rob Andrew Lo

Rob Andrew Lo

Twitter icon

Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.

Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.

When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling.

