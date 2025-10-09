"Can do everything with the rock" - Kevin Durant can't stop raving about Rockets' $9,690,600 athletic freak's prowess

Kevin Durant was raving about his Houston Rockets teammate Amen Thompson after making his preseason debut on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz. Durant had nothing but praise and awe for Thompson, who is projected to have a breakout campaign for the Rockets.

Speaking to reporters after Houston's 140-127 win over the Jazz, Durant was asked about his thoughts on Thompson's performance. The $9.7 million player had 19 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals on 9-for-15 shooting from the floor.

"Just everywhere, can do everything with the rock," Durant said. "Confident shooting it from the three, the two, these two preseason games, but making the correct plays, getting downhill here. I mean, I'm just seeing everything from him rebounding, blocking shots.

The two-time NBA champion added:

"We turned the ball over as a group today, but I think we'll control that and get better at that as we get more comfortable with one another. But him going coming downhill and creating for others, it's going to be huge for us."

With Fred VanVleet out for the rest of the season after tearing his ACL last month, the Houston Rockets don't have a starting point guard. They can't sign a free agent because they are hard-capped by the second apron.

It's going to be by committee for the Rockets, with Amen Thompson the likely primary ball-handler most of the time. Reed Sheppard has gotten the call in Houston's first two preseason games, while Alperen Sengun is their number one playmaker.

Kevin Durant can also handle the ball, so it's going to be a dynamic offense for the Rockets this upcoming season. They can make changes to their roster and add a real point guard once some of their new signings are eligible to be traded in December and January.

Kevin Durant open to a reunion with Russell Westbrook

Kevin Durant open to a reunion with Russell Westbrook. (Photo: IMAGN)

One of the remaining free agent point guards available is Russell Westbrook. The former MVP was linked to the Sacramento Kings this offseason, but they opted to sign Dennis Schroder instead.

Speaking to Kay Adams on her "Up & Adams" show, Kevin Durant is open to a reunion with Westbrook in Houston.

"Russ is a legend," Durant said. "I think he deserves to be in the NBA right now. I think he deserves to walk out of the NBA on his own terms. Yeah, (a reunion) would be dope, but it's not my decision. Leaving that up to whoever makes those decisions for now."

Westbrook previously played for the Rockets during the 2019-20 NBA season. He played just one season there before getting traded to the Washington Wizards.

